Nippon India Mutual Fund’s Mid-Cap Fund Emerges as the Best Mid-Cap Fund in 2024

In recent years, people have become more and more interested in the world of finance and investments. Unsurprisingly, mutual funds have caught the attention of people and it has become important to find the right mid-cap fund. It has become immensely clear that Nippon India Mutual Fund is one of the key players in the industry due to its efficiency and exceptional performance. As we move forward in 2024, it is essential to understand what the right fit is for you.

One of the most reliable and relevant AMCs, Nippon India Mutual Fund was established on the 30th of June, 1995 sponsored by Nippon Life Insurance Company. Nippon India Asset Management Limited offers a wide selection of mutual fund schemes in the debt, equity, and hybrid asset classes. Initially known as Reliance Mutual Fund, it underwent a significant transformation in October 2019 when Nippon Life Insurance acquired Reliance’s stake, leading to the rebranding of the fund house as Nippon India Mutual Fund.

One kind of equity fund that primarily invests in mid-cap stocks is a mid-cap mutual fund. By definition, mid-cap stocks are those that rank between 101 and 250 on the market capitalization scale, according to SEBI. The market capitalization of mid-cap enterprises ranges from ₹5,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore. These equities are less volatile and risky than small-size companies, yet they typically offer higher growth potential than large company stocks.

Some of the features of a mid-cap mutual fund ease its growth potential, risk and expense ratio. As mid-cap stocks are in their growth stage, mid-cap funds have a higher likelihood of experiencing capital growth. However, there is a slight risk of mid-cap companies going bankrupt. Nippon India Growth Fund is among the top 5 mid-cap mutual funds. It is considered one of the best mid-cap mutual funds . Pharmaceuticals (7.95%), specialized finance (7.64%), private banks (7.35%), IT services & consulting (7.35%), packaged foods and meats (5.58%) are the industries in which the Nippon India Growth Fund is diversified. The remaining 34 sectors account for 64.13%. With an AUM of ₹13,409.61 crore, the Nippon India Growth Fund has a PE ratio of 37.59 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.27. The minimum lump payment required by the fund is ₹100, and it has an exit load of 1.00%. It uses the Nifty Mid Cap 150 - TRI as its benchmark.

Nippon India Mid Cap Fund focuses on providing companies with promising growth strategies and prospects. They have a successful track record to back up their promises. Over the past year, they have performed extremely well because of their ability to identify and invest in the most suitable mid-cap stocks that are bound to have growth potential. Because of all the mentioned reasons, Nippon India Mutual Fund’s Mid Cap Fund is one of the most appropriate investment choices.

