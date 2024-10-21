‘Men in Pink’ Lead Apollo Cancer Centre’s Walkathon to promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Chennai, October 19 2024: In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, Apollo Cancer Centres organized the "Men in Pink Walkathon" today at Besant Nagar, Chennai, as part of its #TalkPink campaign to reinforce the pivotal role men can play in encouraging the women in their lives to prioritize breast cancer screening, fostering early detection and support for the cause during breast cancer awareness month. The initiative aims to break the barrier and prod the men to start the conversation on women’s breast health. While women often prioritize the health of others, it’s time for men to step up as advocates for their mothers, wives, sisters, and friends. 'Men in Pink' Walkathon will focus on male involvement, urging men to take the lead in ensuring the women in their circle get screened for breast cancer.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who highlighted the vital role of community involvement in encouraging regular breast health screenings. She was joined by Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director – Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, along with Dr. Madhupriya, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Vanagaram, Dr. Asha Reddy, Consultant – Breast Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet and Dr. Mukta Mahajan, Lead Consultant–Breast Radiology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. Their united presence underscored the importance of empowerment, early detection, and collective action in the fight against breast cancer.

The event witnessed enthusiastic male participation from the students from Patrician College of Arts & Science, Members of Rotary Club Chennai Green City, Members of Rotary Community Corps of Bluewaves and healthcare professionals, all sporting pink t-shirts and carrying messages on how men can contribute towards promoting awareness on women’s breast health and how early detection is a game changer in the treatment against cancer. This vibrant display of ‘Men in Pink’ served as a powerful visual reminder of male advocacy for breast health and their commitment to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, said, "The Men in Pink Walkathon by Apollo Cancer Centres exemplifies the power of collective action in raising awareness for breast cancer. It was heartening to see men and boys standing together to promote this crucial cause, encouraging women to prioritize their breast health. Breast cancer awareness and treatment are critical issues that affect countless lives in Tamil Nadu and beyond. Early detection will be a game changer in cancer treatment, helping save precious lives by ensuring timely intervention and better outcomes."

Dr. Madhupriya, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Vanagaram, stressed the critical need for men to actively participate in the fight against breast cancer. “Breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but a societal challenge that demands a unified action. With breast cancer in women being diagnosed every 4 minutes in India - raising awareness and encouraging early detection is the need of the hour which can save countless lives. The ‘Men in Pink’ Walkathon is more than just an event—it’s the start of a movement, inspiring men to champion the health of the women they cherish. Together, we can create a lasting change, reduce mortality, and nurture a culture of prevention and care."

Dr Asha Reddy, Consultant – Consultant - Breast Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet stated "In today’s busy world, women often prioritize others’ well-being over their own, leaving little time for personal health care and missing crucial preventive screenings. The 'Men in Pink' initiative highlights the importance of regular breast cancer screenings and encourages men to support the women in their lives to prioritize their health, enabling early detection and better outcomes."

Dr. Mukta Mahajan, Lead Consultant – Breast Radiology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Taramani, emphasized, "Breast cancer has emerged as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, overtaking cervical cancer. Yet, despite numerous awareness efforts, nearly 90% of women hesitate to act on their breast health due to cultural stigma and procrastination. The ‘Men in Pink’ Walkathon serves as a reminder to an impactful role men can play in safeguarding the health of the women in their lives and can drive change through early detection and timely action."

In the realm of breast cancer diagnosis, early detection stands as a beacon of hope, promising improved clinical outcomes. While international guidelines advocate for regular screening from the age of 40, the reality paints a stark contrast across different regions worldwide. This event inspires and empowers men to actively ensure the health and well-being of the women they cherish. Apollo Cancer Centres aims for today’s walk to spark conversations within families, workplaces, and communities, breaking the barriers of silence and stigma. When men and women join hands, we move closer to a future where no life is lost to breast cancer. Together, we create a world where prevention takes priority, and early intervention helps Win Over Cancer.

