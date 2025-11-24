Latest Mobile Phones in India – New Launches, Reviews and Buying Guide
Smartphones have evolved from simple communication tools into all-around entertainment and productivity devices. From enhanced camera systems and vivid AMOLED displays to power-efficient 5G chipsets, the latest mobile phones deliver more value, performance, and style than ever before.
Whether you are upgrading your current handset or buying your first 5G phone, the latest mobiles in the market promise speed, reliability, and great design. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI plans, you can own your next smartphone without shouldering the financial burden. Walk into a Bajaj Finserv partner store near you, pick your preferred model, choose a comfortable tenure, and bring it home the same day!
Top 5 latest mobile phones in India
Recently launched mobiles offer excellent value for money, providing high-resolution imaging systems, smooth performance, and immersive panels. Here’s a look at five of the latest mobile phones making waves in the Indian market for their design, performance, and value.
1. vivo V60e 5G
The vivo V60e 5G combines modern design with reliable performance. Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate delivers crisp and fluid visuals, ideal for streaming and gaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, it ensures smooth multitasking and efficient power use. The incredible 200MP ultra-clear camera with OIS captures detailed photos even in challenging conditions, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts.
2. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
The latest mobile being offered by Samsung, the Galaxy M17 5G brings the brand’s trusted performance to the budget segment. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that produces vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. The Exynos 1330 chipset, combined with up to 8GB RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and fast 5G connectivity. Its 50MP triple-camera system captures stunning images with fine detail, while the 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts through a full day of heavy use.
3. realme 15T 5G
The realme 15T 5G delivers a premium experience at an attractive price. Its 6.57-inch AMOLED display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 MAX 5G processor delivers reliable, efficient power for multitasking and gaming. The 50MP AI sensor captures vivid, lifelike colours, and the 7,000 mAh battery with 60 W fast charging ensures you remain productive throughout the day.
4. Nothing Phone 3a 5G
Known for its unique transparent design and Glyph Interface, the Phone 3a 5G offers a distinctive visual experience. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support for realistic contrast and vibrant colours. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset powers smooth performance, and its triple-camera setup with a 50MP sensor with OIS and EIS support captures detailed photos with natural tones. A 5,000 mAh battery paired with 50 W fast charging keeps it ready for extended use, making it one of the most sought-after mobile phones today.
5. OnePlus Nord CE5 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE5 5G continues OnePlus’ legacy of sleek performance and clean design. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor ensures lag-free operation across apps, while the 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor captures bright, clear images even in low light. The 80 W SUPERVOOC charging quickly restores power, making it an efficient choice for busy users.
Latest mobile phones in India – Price summary
The latest mobiles launched in India offer something for every user — from style-conscious buyers to photography enthusiasts and gamers. The vivo V60e 5G and realme 15T 5G deliver dependable everyday performance with sleek designs, while the Nothing Phone 3a 5G brings innovation through its unique interface. Together, these models redefine what buyers can expect from mid-range mobile phones in 2025.
*Disclaimer: Prices may vary based on offers. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores for the latest pricing and availability.
How to buy the latest mobiles on Easy EMIs
Buying your next mobile phone is now more convenient than ever before, thanks to Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs. You can choose your desired model, check EMI eligibility instantly, and bring home the phone the same day, all without paying the entire amount upfront.
Here’s how you can get started:
Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.
Explore the range of the latest mobiles from top brands.
Check your EMI eligibility at the billing counter.
Choose a repayment tenure that suits your monthly budget.
Complete your purchase and walk out with your new phone.
The flexible EMI options and zero down payment offers on select products make it easier to upgrade whenever you want. Whether you choose the vivo V60e 5G for its photography prowess or the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G for its powerful performance, owning the latest mobile phones is now simpler, smarter, and more affordable than ever.
Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finserv and not created by TNM Editorial.