Latest Mobile Phones in India – New Launches, Reviews and Buying Guide

Smartphones have evolved from simple communication tools into all-around entertainment and productivity devices. From enhanced camera systems and vivid AMOLED displays to power-efficient 5G chipsets, the latest mobile phones deliver more value, performance, and style than ever before.

Whether you are upgrading your current handset or buying your first 5G phone, the latest mobiles in the market promise speed, reliability, and great design. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI plans, you can own your next smartphone without shouldering the financial burden. Walk into a Bajaj Finserv partner store near you, pick your preferred model, choose a comfortable tenure, and bring it home the same day!

Top 5 latest mobile phones in India

Recently launched mobiles offer excellent value for money, providing high-resolution imaging systems, smooth performance, and immersive panels. Here’s a look at five of the latest mobile phones making waves in the Indian market for their design, performance, and value.

1. vivo V60e 5G

The vivo V60e 5G combines modern design with reliable performance. Its 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate delivers crisp and fluid visuals, ideal for streaming and gaming. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, it ensures smooth multitasking and efficient power use. The incredible 200MP ultra-clear camera with OIS captures detailed photos even in challenging conditions, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts.