Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, performs three Back-to-Back, successful Lung Transplants during the three consecutive days leading up to the World Organ Donation Day

In a ground-breaking achievement, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, a vital link in Tamil Nadu’s leading multi-specialty healthcare chain, successfully performed three consecutive lung transplants, in three consecutive days, giving a new lease of life to three terminally ill patients.

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, celebrated on August 13th, Kauvery Hospital extends heartfelt thanks to the organ donors and their families, our reputed donor organ coordination authority - TRANSTAN, donor hospitals and our coordinators who make a second lease of life possible for patients who are very sick with organ failure. The success of these transplants highlights the importance of organ donation and the life-saving potential it holds.

Lung transplantation is a complex procedure where a diseased lung is replaced with a healthy one from a deceased donor. Despite the challenges, these transplants can significantly improve a patient’s survival and quality of life. Currently, in Tamil Nadu, there are two or fewer lung transplants being done in a month. The Heart and Lung Transplant team at Kauvery Hospital completed three such lung transplants within three days, showcasing their expertise and dedication.

The first patient was 72-year- aged, with a BMI of 18, with progressive lung fibrosis on home oxygen and ventilator support, who underwent a single lung transplant. The second patient, who had lost 40 kgs due to his advanced disease from post-COVID fibrosis, received bilateral lung transplants. An out-of-hours virtual crossmatch was performed to ensure safety of donor-recipient matching for the third patient who was immunologically sensitized, and received a double lung transplant.

The first two patients are already off the ventilator and making excellent progress, while the third patient is also recovering well. All three cases were performed without the traditional peri-operative use of circulatory support. This incredible feat was achieved by our gifted surgical team of Dr. Kumud Dhital, Dr Prakash & Dr Ram and our equally versatile anaesthetic & critical care team headed by Dr Pradeep.

Dr. Srinivas Rajagopal who, with his team of transplant pulmonologists, played a crucial role in the management of these patients with very advanced lung failure, will also be spearheading their long-term surveillance and care after hospital discharge.

Credit also goes to our staff in Clinical Perfusion, OR technicians, specialist nurses in the OR and ICU, dedicated physiotherapy, and other multi-disciplinary support staff who made this monumental task successful. The smooth course of recovery of all three patients is a testament to the skill and tireless dedication of the entire transplant team. It also reflects the highest standard of care rendered at Kauvery Hospital and underscores the hospital leadership’s unwavering resolve and commitment to provide such advanced medical care to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “This remarkable achievement by our team at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, highlights the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical science and providing cutting-edge healthcare. The success of these three lung transplants, carried out in such a short span, underscores the dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit of our entire medical team. We are proud to offer such life-saving procedures and to support the cause of organ donation, which continues to transform lives.”