Jacob George takes the helm at Duroflex to back new leadership and power next phase of growth

10th October 2025: Duroflex Limited, home to sleep and comfort solution brands- ‘Duroflex’ and ‘Sleepyhead’, today announced a leadership transition with the elevation of Mr. Jacob George as Chairman and Managing Director (“CMD”) of Duroflex Limited. Jacob, who has been serving as whole-time Director -Growth & Strategy, succeeds Mr. Mathew Chandy, who steps down as CMD after a decade of leading the company through a period of transformation and exponential growth fuelled by a 10X mindset. Mr. Mathew Chandy will continue to contribute to the organisation as a whole-time Director. The succession change, approved by the board of directors, is part of a strategic strengthening of the leadership that has successfully attracted talent with rich industry experience and built a strong team to steer the organisation into its next phase of growth.

Mr. Jacob George brings more than a decade of leadership experience within Duroflex. His most notable achievements during his tenure as whole-time Director (2018-2022) includes leading the expansion into western India and acquiring and scaling manufacturing facility in central India and overseeing the Company's digital transformation. He has been responsible for leading partnerships including collaborations with IPL franchises.

Mr. Mathew Chandy, Executive Director and former CMD, Duroflex Limited said, “Leading Duroflex through a decade of transformation has been a privilege of a lifetime. Duroflex today stands on a robust financial foundation, having achieved a CAGR of 21.97% over the last five years. During this period I have watched Jacob lead with vision, strategic acumen and operational excellence needed to take the company to even greater heights.”

He added, “Jacob has been instrumental in driving some of the company’s strategic projects in recent years. I am confident that under his leadership, Duroflex will aim to set new standards for innovation, growth and customer-centricity in the industry. As I pass on the baton, I look forward to supporting Jacob and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

Mr. Jacob George, Chairman and Managing Director, Duroflex Group said, “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility at such an exciting time for Duroflex. We have built a sound foundation financially, operationally and through the strength of our teams. Duroflex with its award winning sleep solutions like the Wave Twin smart bed and National Health Academy approved Duropedic Back Magic mattress have helped us stay relevant with the evolving consumer needs. The opportunities in India’s sleep solutions market are immense and I am energized by the challenge of leading our next phase of growth. I am grateful for Mathew's mentorship and the trust placed in me by our Board. Together, we are ready to power the journey ahead."

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex Group said, “The elevation of Jacob George embodies our core values of youth and dynamism as engines for accelerated growth. Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder over the years, Jacob and I have built a strong partnership and shared vision for the organisation. With Jacob at the helm and a fortified leadership team we will aim to execute sharper strategies and strengthen Duroflex’s position as a consumer brand”

Duroflex has also been strengthening its competitive position through innovation-led growth. The company has launched innovative products in the recent years including the Neuma mattress—India’s first firmness adjustable mattress with in-house technology (patent pending), the innovative adjustable Wave Twin smart bed with zero gravity mode and the Duropedic Back Magic mattress approved by National Health Academy. The Duropedic Back Magic mattress is also the choice of star cricketer Virat Kohli for deep restorative sleep for playing the sport across the globe. Recently the brand introduced a revamped range of its flagship series- Energize Mattress with an innovative cooling fabric technology called Arctic Ice to suit the climate of the country. The group also offers lifestyle and home décor solutions for younger customers with its D2C brand Sleepyhead. Pioneering the Bed-In-A-Box concept in India, the brand offers a range of stylish and functional range of sofas, recliners and mattresses.

About Duroflex

Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories with 60+ years of experience and innovation backed by research the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Their signature mattress range - Duropedic, India's leading range of orthopedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.

The brand has an extensive retail distribution of network of 73 COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing novel solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest quality sleep and comfort solutions.

