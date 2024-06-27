Instant Personal Loan: Your Convenient Solution for Financial Needs

Have a last-minute travel plan, but a tight budget is bothering you? Thinking about surprising your spouse with an expensive gift? Want to renovate your house with an aesthetic interior? Or perhaps a medical emergency demands your immediate attention. Instant personal loans are your lifeline in both planned and unplanned situations.

This blog discusses how instant personal loans have become a convenient solution for financial needs and seamlessly fit into the lives of millions, offering timely support when it is most needed.

Quick approval and disbursal

Instant personal loans are known for their speed, with many banks sanctioning the loan amount on the same day you apply. This quick approval is mostly due to the digitalisation of the lending process. You can submit your loan application online and complete all the formalities from the comfort of your home or any other location.

Such speed is highly beneficial in time-sensitive situations where funds are needed at short notice, and you can’t afford to waste time on procedural delays. For example, during medical emergencies, unplanned travel, or urgent house repairs, the ability to secure funds instantly matters.

No collateral needed

A personal loan is usually unsecured and, hence, doesn't require any collateral. Banks check your creditworthiness and repayment capacity to offer these loans. This feature is advantageous for those who may not have assets to pledge or who are reluctant to put their assets at risk.

Not requiring collateral makes personal loans available to a broader range of individuals, from young professionals to elderly people.

Now, it has become much easier to meet different financial goals, whether it is financing higher education, handling unplanned expenses, covering wedding costs, or consolidating debt.

One personal loan = Multiple uses

An instant personal loan is known for its versatility. Unlike specialised loans that must be used for specific purposes, like purchasing a home or vehicle, instant personal loans come with no end-use restrictions. The borrowed funds can be used for purposes such as:

Medical treatments

Home repairs

Car repairs

Last-minute travel

Wedding expenses

Higher education

Consolidating high-interest debt

As you can see, it makes sense to apply for a single personal loan for multiple purposes rather than managing several loans with different terms and maturity dates. Moreover, being able to use the loan amount freely helps you quickly address needs without having to justify the reason to the lender.

Flexible loan amounts and tenures

Instant personal loans are highly customisable. You can select the loan amount and tenure as per your requirements and repayment capacity. For example, with IndusInd Bank Instant Personal Loans, you can borrow any amount between ₹30,000 and ₹5 lakh and pay at your convenience over a tenure ranging from 1 to 4 years.

Look at the additional benefits you get: