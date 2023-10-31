How your credit card can help build wealth, and not debt

New Delhi (India), October 30: Credit cards, if used wisely, are potent financial tools that empower you to manage your finances strategically. Rather than being debt accumulators, they offer a range of benefits like immediate access to funds for necessary expenses, improvising on your financial goals. If planned carefully, credit cards will help you meet your needs and wants without depleting your savings.

For instance, that pricey laptop you need for work or that television set you wanted to help you unwind after a tough day at work can be within your reach with a credit card. You also enjoy reward points and cashback offers that can make these purchase experiences even better.

Let’s look at the uses of credit cards and how they can benefit you.

Uses and benefits of credit cards