How to Prepare for CAT 2026 with a Full Time Job?

Preparing for CAT while working full time is not easy, but it is possible. Every year, thousands of working professionals crack CAT and secure admission to top IIMs and other leading B-schools. The key is not working harder than everyone else-it is working smarter with the limited time available.

CAT 2026 is expected to be held on November 29, 2026, giving working professionals enough time to build a steady and realistic preparation strategy. If you're short on time, joining the best CAT online coaching can help you avoid guesswork, stay consistent, and prepare efficiently.

Best CAT Preparation Plan for Working Professionals

The biggest mistake working professionals make is following the study plan of full-time students. You don't have 8-10 hours every day to study. Most professionals can realistically dedicate only 2-3 hours on weekdays and a few extra hours during weekends.

Instead of studying randomly, divide your preparation into three structured phases.