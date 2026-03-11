How to improve your credit score using credit cards

Your credit score works quietly in the background of your financial life. You don’t see it daily, yet it decides whether you get a loan, what interest rate you pay, and even how smoothly big dreams move forward.

Many think improving a credit score requires complicated strategies or years of waiting. In reality, your credit card can become one of the simplest tools to strengthen it. With the correct habits, every swipe can push your credit score in the right direction. It is not about spending more; it is about spending smarter and paying prudently.

1. Pay your credit card bill on time, every time

Timely payment is the most powerful factor that shapes your credit score. Note that even a single missed payment can pull your score down sharply. However, consistent on-time and full payments slowly but steadily lift it.

When you pay your credit card dues on or before the due date every month, you signal to lenders and credit bureaus that you are financially reliable. The best way to remain disciplined is to set reminders or auto-debit transfers for at least the minimum amount due.

Over time, this habit strengthens your credit profile and increases your chances of securing favourable terms in the future.

2. Keep your credit utilisation low

Your credit card comes with a fixed limit. But using the entire limit can negatively impact your credit score, even if you pay on time. Ideally, your spending must stay within 30–40% of your total limit.

For instance, if your limit is ₹1 lakh, try to keep your monthly spending under ₹30,000–₹40,000. This shows that you can manage credit without depending on it fully. High credit utilisation signals financial stress, while low utilisation reflects control and planning.

This one habit alone can significantly improve your credit score over a few months.

3. Avoid minimum due traps

Paying only the minimum due might prevent late fees. But it does very little for your credit health. What remains unpaid attracts heavy interest and increases your total debt burden.

To truly improve your credit score, aim to clear the full outstanding amount every month. This keeps your credit utilisation low, minimises interest outgo, and strengthens your repayment profile. Over time, lenders see you as someone who uses credit for convenience, not survival and that makes a big difference.

4. Use your credit card regularly but responsibly

Many people believe that not using a credit card improves their credit score. The truth is the opposite. Regular but controlled usage actually helps.

When you use your credit card for routine expenses like fuel, groceries, or mobile bills and repay them on time, you build a healthy transaction history. This steady activity shows consistency. Dormant cards do not contribute much to your credit profile, while responsible usage actively works in your favour.

5. Limit multiple credit applications

Every time you apply for a new credit card or loan, a hard enquiry is made on your credit report. Too many such enquiries in a short time can temporarily lower your credit score.

Instead of applying impulsively, space out your applications and choose offers that fit your financial needs. One well-managed credit card does more for your credit score than three poorly handled ones.

Ending note

Improving your credit score isn’t about sudden financial overhauls, it’s about small, steady habits repeated every month. A credit card, when used with intention, becomes more than just a payment tool. It becomes a daily practice of discipline, balance, and trust-building.

When you control your spending, respect your credit limit, and pay on time, your credit score rises quietly in the background. And before you realise it, better loan approvals, lower interest rates, and stronger financial confidence begin to follow. This is how everyday choices quietly shape long-term financial freedom.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Yes Bank and not created by TNM Editorial.