Home: The Most Vulnerable Place For Children To Get Injured

By Dr. Ravi Himaja

It would come as a surprise to anyone that one's home, considered a safe place for children compared to the roads and playgrounds, is the most common place where several minor and sometimes major life-threatening injuries can occur. Around 90% of all children with injuries who attend the emergency room (ER) at Rainbow Children's Hospital have sustained some form of injury at home! Almost all these injuries can be prevented. Prevention requires supervising children carefully and keeping them away from dangers, such as cooking fires, water sources, places where they can fall, roads, and items that can poison, choke or hurt them.

Let's discuss the pattern of injuries and the simple ways to prevent such accidents which can sometimes cause permanent disability or even death.

1. Cuts and Bruises Scratches and cuts usually occur when children bump into or fall on sharp edges or when they are careless while using sharp objects like knives or scissors. This can cause bleeding and can leave a permanent scar.

Prevention: Keep floors dry and cover sharp edges whenever possible.

2. Finger Crush Injuries Fingers can get crushed due to doors being shut suddenly over them, especially on a windy day. This can cause minor contusion, laceration, injury to tendons of the finger, or even finger amputation requiring reconstructive surgery.

Prevention: Place door stoppers or at least place a towel over the door top to prevent sudden complete closure of the door.

3. Burns Burning and scalding are among the most common causes of serious injury among young children. Burns often cause permanent scarring, and some are fatal. Burns over various parts of the body can be caused due to fall of boiling water (in bathrooms and during steam inhalation), boiling milk, oil or hot liquids (in the kitchen).

Prevention: Always be conscious about the child coming near hot liquids especially in kitchens and never leave young children alone in the bathroom.