Get One of The Highest Savings Account Interest Rates in India with Kotak811

It’s an old adage that the secret to wealth is to make your money work for you. While investments and tax-savings schemes are a must, it’s important to take advantage of opportunities that are easily accessible.

For instance, did you know you can earn 7% interest in your savings account now? Or that you can have a savings account with no minimum balance requirement?

Yes, indeed! Kotak811’s latest financial offering is redefining conventional banking norms with its zero balance savings account that offers one of the highest savings account interest rates in India.

Discover how you can get started with your zero balance account opening online and understand the associated benefits, including the attractive credit card against fixed deposits scheme.

Zero Balance Savings Account: An Introduction

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of banking? Long queues, tedious paperwork, and strict minimum balance requirements? The times have changed. With Kotak811, you embark on a seamless digital journey, obtaining a zero balance savings account that requires no paperwork.

Kotak811: Banking Simplified

No Hassle Digital Account Opening: Say goodbye to tedious paperwork. Open your Kotak811 account using your PAN & Aadhaar from the comfort of your home. Moreover, you need not make a trip to the branch or carry any ID proof. Experience the 3-Minute Magic: Kotak811's streamlined process ensures a swift account opening journey. Just 3 minutes on the Kotak811 App or website, and you'll have your account ready. An instant account number is yours even before you finish your video KYC. Unmatched Financial Freedom: With Kotak811, customers can spend and save without worrying about maintaining a minimum monthly average balance. Virtual Debit Card Delight: Receive a free virtual debit card as soon as you open your Kotak811 account. This debit card is ready for all digital transactions, and you can order a physical card if you wish. Additionally, every Kotak811 account holder becomes eligible for a credit card without the barrier of credit score. After all, every customer deserves rewarding experiences.

Understanding Kotak811 ActivMoney

ActivMoney, commonly referred to as Flexi Fixed Deposit, is a facility that allows funds above a certain amount to automatically be moved to a fixed deposit, without the need to create one. This sum then earns a high-interest rate.

In case you withdraw money and your funds dip below the limit, the amount is automatically moved back to your savings account.

This is a gamechanger because it allows excess funds in your account to earn you a higher interest rate without any extra effort.