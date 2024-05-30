Fund your new electric scooter with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance

In urban mobility, electric scooters have emerged as a beacon of sustainable travel. As the world pivots towards eco-conscious solutions, electric scooters stand tall as an emblem of this paradigm shift. However, the path to owning your dream electric scooter might seem financially daunting at first glance. Two-wheeler loans offer a seamless pathway to embrace eco-friendly commuting.

Understanding two-wheeler loans

Securing a two-wheeler loan presents itself as an easy solution for those eyeing an electric scooter but are deterred by the initial financial outlay. These loans, tailor-made for two-wheeler purchases, offer a structured approach to finance, easing the burden on your wallet. With quick approval and flexible repayment plans, two-wheeler loans pave the way for owning a new scooter.

Figuring out how much you'll need to pay using an EMI calculator

The cornerstone of any financial undertaking lies in meticulous planning, and the same holds true for electric scooter ownership. Enter the two-wheeler loan EMI calculator, a nifty tool designed to provide you with a comprehensive breakdown of your Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs). By inputting crucial variables such as loan amount, tenure, and interest rate, the EMI calculator helps calculate estimated EMIs of a two-wheeler loan. The EMI calculator tool enables you to gauge your financial commitment effectively. This easily available online tool empowers you to make informed decisions, ensuring that your electric scooter journey is marked by financial prudence. You can access the two-wheeler loan EMI calculator online on the Bajaj Finserv website or the Bajaj Finserv app.

Checking the electric scooter prices

The leading electric scooters in India are available at price points starting from around Rs. 82,000 to more than Rs. 1 lakh. If you take the price of Ola scooters, a popular electric scooter brand, the S1 Pro is priced around Rs. 1.29 lakh. The budget-friendly Ola S1 X+ starts from Rs. 89,999. The price of electric scooters varies as per the scooter variants offered by each brand.

Another important thing to note is that the actual price of a two-wheeler is not the ex-showroom price. When considering your electric scooter purchase, consider additional expenses such as insurance, RTO charges, and other miscellaneous fees that lead to the vehicle’s on-road price. These additional costs, while often overlooked, play a pivotal role in shaping the overall financial landscape of your electric scooter ownership. To get your electric scooter at the best price, you can look for promotional offers and incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles.

Top electric scooters in India

Embarking on your quest for the best electric scooter unveils a myriad of options. Let's take a closer look at some of the frontrunners dominating the electric scooter landscape in India:

Ola S1 Pro: The Ola S1 Pro is a stylish electric scooter with impressive range and intuitive features. With a certified range of 195 km and peak power of 11 kW, the Ola S1 Pro delivers a powerful performance. The Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 120 kmph. The scooter variants feature capabilities such as USB port, digital display, Ola Maps navigation, and more.

Ather 450X: T he Ather 450X is another popular electric scooter in the Indian market that is known for its performance and sustainability. Boasting a certified range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph, the Ather 450X redefines the boundaries of electric mobility, promising an exhilarating ride with every twist of the throttle.

Ampere Magnus EX: Ideal for urban commutes, the Ampere Magnus EX combines eco-friendly performance with affordability. With a commendable range of up to 112 km on a single charge, the Magnus EX emerges as a compelling choice for eco-conscious commuters seeking an efficient and reliable ride.

Hero Electric Optima CX 5.0: Hero Electric continues to redefine the electric mobility landscape with the Optima CX 5.0. With a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 135 km on a single charge, the Optima CX 5.0 emerges as a compelling choice for urban commuters.

What to look for when buying an electric scooter

Range: Assess the scooter's range to ensure it aligns with your daily commuting needs.

Performance: Consider factors such as acceleration, top speed, and handling to ensure a satisfying ride experience.

Charging infrastructure: Evaluate the availability of charging stations in your area to ensure convenient charging options.

Features: Look for features such as connectivity, navigation, and energy insights to enhance your ride experience.

After-sales support: Opt for brands offering robust after-sales support, including service network and warranty coverage.

Steps to avail book a two-wheeler on EMIs

Whether you wish to buy a scooter or a bike on EMIs, you can easily book your two-wheeler online on Bajaj Mall with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance in a few simple steps:

Click here to visit Bajaj Mall.

Login using your mobile number and complete the OTP verification.

Select a two-wheeler of your choice, check the available offers, and proceed with the booking by clicking on the ‘Buy now’ button.

Check the price details that will be displayed on the screen.

Go ahead with the authentication process to confirm the booking.

A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you for more details and take the two-wheeler loan process further.

In conclusion, financing your new electric scooter through a two-wheeler loan opens the doors to a world of eco-friendly mobility. With a plethora of top electric scooters available in the market, you can easily find one that suits your preferences. So, hop on, buckle up, and embark on an eco-friendly odyssey with the best electric scooter by your side.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finserv and not created by TNM Editorial.