EasyForest’s Dense Forests: Pioneering Sustainable Green Spaces in Urban India

What companies can benefit from your Dense Forest services?

EasyForest’s services are designed to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of clients. From real estate developers looking to add green spaces to new projects, to corporations with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandates, and manufacturing industries aiming to comply with Pollution Control Board (PCB) regulations, We have a solution for everyone. The hospitality sector, particularly resorts and hotels, also benefits from the company’s expertise in creating lush, green environments that enhance guest experiences.

Currently, we are actively collaborating with prominent real estate developers such as CasaGrand and True Value Homes. We are also fervently seeking to engage with other prominent developers, including Prestige, Appaswamy, TVS Emerald, and Hiranandani, to further expand our green footprint. By working closely with these developers, we aim to incorporate more green spaces into urban landscapes, providing cleaner air, cooler microclimates, and healthier living environments for city dwellers.

How much space do these forests require?

To plant a dense forest we need a minimum of 1500 – 2000 square feet.

For Sacred forests like Panchabootha Vana, Panchavati Vana, Nakshatra Vana, etc., we need atleast 250 sqft of land.

What impact will Dense Forests have?

In densely populated metro cities like Chennai or Hyderabad the benefits of urban forests are manifold. Our forests offer significant health, environmental, and economic advantages. These dense forests contribute to improved air quality, microclimate impact, and reducing health risks such as asthma and lung infections caused by dust and pollution. Furthermore, they help mitigate the urban heat island effect, creating sustainable and inclusive green spaces, which require zero maintenance after the first two years.

In industrial areas, the presence of dense forests plays a crucial role in absorbing pollutants, reducing noise and dust pollution, and enhancing the overall environmental compliance of manufacturing units. These green belts act as natural buffers, improving the aesthetic appeal of industrial zones while simultaneously supporting local biodiversity and helping industries meet environmental regulations more effectively. For example, industries in Tamil Nadu have to maintain green cover on at least 33% of their land. We help them to effectively plan that