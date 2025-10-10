Design and interior showdown: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra XEV 9e

Electric SUVs are no longer content with offering silent propulsion alone; they now double as moving living rooms, personal theatres, and high-tech command centres. Two of the most talked-about entries in this space are the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Both models take distinctive approaches to exterior styling, cabin architecture, and creature comforts. Below is a walk-through of the design and interior highlights that each vehicle offers.

Exterior Design

Hyundai leans on crisp, parametric surfacing to give the Creta Electric a clean yet unmistakably modern face. A Pixelated Graphic Grille takes up centre stage, flanked by matching Pixelated LED reverse lamps that tie the lighting signature together. Functional touches include Active Air Flaps (AAF) that balance aerodynamic efficiency with cooling demands, plus a Rear Spoiler that extends the roofline. The brand’s Lightning Arch C-pillar, Integrated Roof Rails, and Outside Door Mirrors round out a silhouette that feels equal parts technical and athletic.

The Mahindra XEV 9e counters with what it calls “the ultimate expression of sophistication and performance”, a suave SUV-coupé profile that blends a sweeping roof arc with assertive shoulders. The headline act is the LightMeUp + Infinity Roof, capable of bathing the cabin in any of 16 million hues while also delivering panoramic skyward views.

Exterior lighting tech adds Cornering Lamps, Auto Booster Lamps, an Auto Headlamp function, and an Auto Wiper system for seamless visibility management. Electric-adjust, Power-fold ORVMs with auto-dip on reverse complement the passive keyless entry and push-button start setup.

Cockpit Layout And Seating

Step inside the Hyundai Creta Electric , and the driver is greeted by a Powered Driver Memory Seat with a welcome-retract feature. Occupants can further fine-tune comfort through a 60:40 split rear bench, a two-step rear reclining function, and a convenient Passenger Seat Walk-in Device. A Rear Window Sunshade helps manage glare, while Height-Adjustable Headrests allow for precise ergonomic support. Front-row Ventilated Seats pair with Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) that uses a touch interface for intuitive operation.

The XEV 9e answers with a cabin that Mahindra describes as “where refinement meets innovation.” Front seats are generously padded, and the second row offers a recline function to dial in long-haul ease. A spacious, elevated floorpan gives all passengers commanding outward sightlines. Live Your Mood “relax modes” (Club, Calm, and Cosy) set the tone through preset ambience profiles, while console storage cooling keeps refreshments at the ready. Whisper-quiet cabin engineering allows front-to-rear conversation even at cruising speeds up to 130 km/h.

Digital Displays And Infotainment

Hyundai’s dashboard is anchored by twin 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) panels: one a Multi-Display Digital Cluster, the other an HD Audio-Video Navigation screen. Steering-wheel audio and Bluetooth controls integrate with a Bose Premium 8-Speaker System that includes a front central speaker and subwoofer. Front and rear speakers, along with dedicated tweeters, round out the soundstage. Hyundai Bluelink connected-car technology provides remote monitoring and a suite of app-based conveniences.

Mahindra raises the screen real estate with a Triple-Screen 12.3-inch layout that spans the instrument binnacle and the passenger side of the dash. On the audio front, Mahindra Sonic Studio delivers a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system enriched by Dolby Atmos spatial tuning. The two-spoke steering wheel features touch-operated buttons that remain visually understated until the system powers on, adding a theatrical flourish to every drive cycle.

Climate And Air Quality

The Creta Electric’s Dual-Zone automatic climate unit lets the driver and front passenger tailor temperature settings independently. Rear passengers benefit from the aforementioned reclining backrest and dedicated sunshade, while front-seat ventilation keeps summertime stickiness at bay. An Electric Parking Brake with Auto-Hold makes stop-and-go traffic less of a chore.

Mahindra equips the XEV 9e with a single-zone Auto AC system augmented by a second-row vent. The “superfast” air-conditioning setup combines 95 per cent PM 2.5 filtration efficiency with a VR-led smart air purifier, promoting clean cabin air regardless of outside conditions. Ambient lighting tethered to the Infinity Roof further personalises the atmosphere, and the console storage cooling tray offers chilled respite for beverages.

Driver Conveniences

The Creta Electric offers Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport) to tailor throttle response, along with Paddle Shifters that modulate regenerative braking force. An ADAS-linked regenerative braking system works in concert with Cruise Control for smoother deceleration and energy recuperation. A Smartphone Wireless Charger, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, and Remote Start capability with the same key streamline day-to-day interactions.

On the XEV 9e, Push-Button Start pairs with Passive Keyless Entry for hands-free access. An Electric Park Brake (EPB) mirrors Hyundai’s convenience, while Type-C USB ports, one data-cum-charge up front, one fast-charge up front, and a fast-charge outlet in the rear, keep devices topped up. Automatic headlamps, wipers, and booster lamps reduce manual intervention so the driver can focus on the road ahead.

Aural And Visual Ambience

Hyundai’s Bose audio arrangement uses eight precisely positioned speakers to create an immersive yet balanced listening environment. Complementary lighting elements work with the digital cluster’s crisp graphics to maintain visual cohesion day or night.

Mahindra’s Dolby Atmos-enabled system, through 16 Harman Kardon speakers, aims for concert-hall realism. The Infinity Roof’s 16-million colour palette synchronises with interior lighting to mirror everything from sunrise pastels to neon nightlife glows, turning each drive into a bespoke light show.

Final Thoughts

Whether you gravitate toward the Creta Electric’s pixel-focused exterior and dual-zone, tech-forward cabin, or the XEV 9e’s coupé stance, triple-screen cockpit, and ambience-rich lighting, both SUVs demonstrate how design and interior innovation can elevate the electric-vehicle experience.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Acko and not created by TNM Editorial.