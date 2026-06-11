Credit cards and UPI cashback: How to maximise your earnings in 2026
UPI and credit cards were once considered separate payment tools. In 2026, they will increasingly work together, allowing cardholders to earn cashback on everyday digital transactions that were previously unrewarded.
Understanding how to combine both effectively can make a material difference to how much value a cardholder extracts each month.
How credit card cashback works with UPI
As of 2026, only RuPay network credit cards are permitted to link directly to UPI, under a policy framework established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2022.
This is because RuPay operates within India's domestic payment infrastructure, which is the only network currently compatible with UPI's technical and regulatory requirements. Visa and Mastercard credit cards operate on a different technical and regulatory model, and integration with UPI remains pending as of this date.
When a RuPay credit card is linked to a UPI handle, scan-and-pay transactions qualify for cashback, subject to card-specific terms and category exclusions set by banks.
Key mechanics to understand:
Cashback is credited to the card account, not in a separate digital wallet
Most credit cards provide cashback points one day after the payment is made
Cashback eligibility on UPI spends may vary depending on the app used, transaction type, and applicable terms and conditions.
Category exclusions usually include fuel, ATM withdrawals, and EMI transactions
Cashback tiers: What the market looks like in 2026
Cashback structures vary by card. The table below is an illustrative example of a tiered cashback model.
Among the banks offering cashback credit cards with UPI compatibility, IDFC FIRST Bank’s Hello Cashback Credit Card, which is an FD-backed card, stands out, extending 1% cashback to UPI transactions made through the bank's own app, with a monthly cap of ₹1,500 across all categories.
How to maximise cashback in 2026: A practical approach
Here is how to get the most from a cashback credit card linked to UPI.
Confirm the card network before applying: Cardholders need to make sure they have a RuPay credit card as currently it’s the only network eligible for UPI linkage in India, under the existing RBI and NPCI framework.
Use the issuing bank's UPI app: Cashback on UPI transactions is usually available only through the card issuer's own app; third-party UPI apps such as GPay or PhonePe may fall outside the qualifying scope.
Track monthly spend tiers: Many cards offer higher cashback rates above a spend threshold; monitoring this each cycle can shift the effective cashback rate upward.
Consolidate essential category spends: Utility bills, education fees, and insurance payments often qualify for cashback even when standard online category exclusions apply.
Review the cashback cap: A ₹1,500 monthly cap, for example, translates to an annual cashback ceiling of ₹18,000. Keeping this in mind helps you plan your spending and get the most out of the card each month.
Meet the annual spend waiver threshold: Annual fee waiver thresholds vary by card issuer and card variant. For example, the IDFC FIRST Bank Hello Cashback Credit Card waives the annual fee on spends of ₹1,00,000 or more in a year.
What to check before choosing a cashback card
Not all cashback cards work the same way. Before selecting a credit card for UPI and online cashback, verify:
Whether the card runs on the RuPay network, which is a prerequisite for UPI linkage
Whether UPI transactions via third-party apps qualify for cashback
The monthly and annual cashback caps
Which categories do not earn cashback
Annual fee waiver conditions
Summing it up
A tiered cashback structure gives you a clearer picture of what you earn and where. For anyone spending across online, offline, and UPI channels, this is more useful than a single flat rate that treats all transactions the same. Before choosing a cashback credit card, review the card network, eligible transaction types, cashback caps, exclusions, and fee waiver conditions carefully.
Disclaimer: This article is published in association with IDFC FIRST Bank and not created by TNM Editorial.