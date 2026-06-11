Credit cards and UPI cashback: How to maximise your earnings in 2026

UPI and credit cards were once considered separate payment tools. In 2026, they will increasingly work together, allowing cardholders to earn cashback on everyday digital transactions that were previously unrewarded.

Understanding how to combine both effectively can make a material difference to how much value a cardholder extracts each month.

How credit card cashback works with UPI

As of 2026, only RuPay network credit cards are permitted to link directly to UPI, under a policy framework established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2022.

This is because RuPay operates within India's domestic payment infrastructure, which is the only network currently compatible with UPI's technical and regulatory requirements. Visa and Mastercard credit cards operate on a different technical and regulatory model, and integration with UPI remains pending as of this date.

When a RuPay credit card is linked to a UPI handle, scan-and-pay transactions qualify for cashback, subject to card-specific terms and category exclusions set by banks.

Key mechanics to understand:

Cashback is credited to the card account, not in a separate digital wallet

Most credit cards provide cashback points one day after the payment is made

Cashback eligibility on UPI spends may vary depending on the app used, transaction type, and applicable terms and conditions.

Category exclusions usually include fuel, ATM withdrawals, and EMI transactions

Cashback tiers: What the market looks like in 2026

Cashback structures vary by card. The table below is an illustrative example of a tiered cashback model.