Childhood cancer: Why advanced paediatric oncology centres are key to saving lives

Rachel, an 11-year-old badminton player from Mauritius, was diagnosed with Philadelphia Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer that rapidly destroyed her health. She was referred to India for more treatment. After evaluating her case, specialists began treatment following which she was cancer-free. She did, however, relapse, and doctors performed a bone marrow transplantation followed by chemotherapy. Ten years after the transplant, she is free of illness and has been training to represent her country in the Commonwealth Games.

“Rachel’s story is one of tenacity and perseverance. She also offered us the medal she earned in one of the regional competitions as a token of her appreciation for our assistance. We proudly displayed it in our outpatient ward. Most childhood cancers, unlike adult cancers, are curable and have a high survival rate,” says Dr Ramya Uppuluri, Consultant - Paediatric Haematology Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai.

Although experts do not know the specific cause of childhood cancer, genetic mutation is thought to be the most common cause. Decades of research, on the other hand, has paved the path for evidence-based therapy and successful treatment protocols to reduce the burden of childhood cancer and improve outcomes.

Types of cancer

According to the Indian Cancer Society, every year more than 50,000 new childhood cancer cases are reported in India. The most common childhood cancers are leukaemia and lymphoma, followed by brain tumours. Less common are bone tumours, neuroblastoma, and nephroblastoma.

Leukaemia: Cancer of the white blood cells that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Brain tumour: Characterised by abnormal growth of cells in the brain or the tissue and structures near it.

Neuroblastoma: A cancer that develops in the nervous system of babies and young children. It usually affects kids under the age of 5.

Wilms tumour: Wilms tumour is a kidney tumour found almost always in children. This syndrome accounts for roughly 90% of paediatric kidney tumours.

Lymphomas: Affects children’s lymphoid systems. It starts in certain cells of the immune system called lymphocytes.

Rhabdomyosarcoma: A type of soft tissue cancer that develops in cells that were intended to develop into skeletal muscle tissue.