Celebrate with festive offers on new Royal Enfield bike bookings online with Bajaj Finance

The festive season is here, bringing excitement for all motorcycle lovers. If you have been dreaming of owning a Royal Enfield, now is the perfect time. With special offers from Bajaj Finance, you can get a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when you book the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Classic 350 on low-cost EMIs. A two-wheeler loan is a smart way to finance your dream bike without stress.

Festive offers: The best time to buy a new bike

This festive time is ideal for purchasing a new motorcycle. With cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on online two-wheeler bookings on Bajaj Mall and a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, you can make your dream bike a reality. The festive season stands for new beginnings, and what better way to start than by owning a Royal Enfield? Plus, Bajaj Finance makes it easy to get a two-wheeler loan.

To book your new bike, simply visit the Bajaj Mall website or the Bajaj Mall section on the Bajaj Finserv App. Check the bike’s availability, select the preferred bike, choose an EMI plan, and confirm the online booking. Shortly, you will get details on the further process from a Bajaj Finance representative. Complete the process at a nearest partner showroom and get the delivery details of your new Royal Enfield bike. On Bajaj Mall, the festive cashback offers are available on a wide range of two-wheelers including Royal Enfield bikes. The offer may vary depending on the vehicle variant and the purchase location.

The benefits of a two-wheeler loan

Choosing a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance for your Royal Enfield bike is simple. Here are a few reasons to choose a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan:

Easy financing

Get up to 100% on-road funding based on your eligibility for a two-wheeler loan, which means you can finance your bike without any hassle.

Flexible payment options

With a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can get a loan amount of up to Rs. 21 lakh and repay the loan in affordable EMIs of up to 72 months. You can pick a repayment term that works best for you. Whether you want to pay it off quickly or prefer lower monthly payments, Bajaj Finance offers the flexibility you need.

Fast approval

Instead of waiting for a two-wheeler loan and then booking a bike, you can book your preferred bike such as the Hunter 350 or Classic 350 online on Bajaj Mall. While booking, choose the EMI plan and benefit from the applicable festive offers. You just need to meet the basic eligibility criteria and provide a few basic documents to get a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The approval process is quick and allows you to get your new bike promptly.

Exciting cashback offers

This festive season, you can enjoy additional perks like cashback when booking your Royal Enfield bike through Bajaj Mall. You can get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback, making it even more appealing to book a Hunter 350 or Classic 350 online on EMIs.

Comparing the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350

While both the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are fantastic bikes, they have different styles and features. Here is how they stack up against each other:

Engine and performance

Both bikes have a 349cc single-cylinder engine. They produce 20.2 BHP at 6,100 RPM and deliver 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM. This means both bikes offer solid performance. However, the Hunter 350 is lighter and more agile, making it perfect for city riding.

Fuel efficiency

Fuel economy is important for daily riders. The Hunter 350 has an ARAI-certified mileage of 36.2 kmpl, which is great for those who commute often. The Classic 350 does even better, offering around 41.55 kmpl, making it a better choice for long rides.

Design and style

The Hunter 350 has a modern and sporty look, perfect for younger riders or those who like a contemporary style. You can choose colours from the Dapper series, Rebel series, or Factory Black. The Classic 350, however, has a timeless, vintage design that appeals to those who appreciate Royal Enfield’s heritage. The Classic 350 is available in colours such as Redditch Red, Jodhpur Blue, Stealth Black, and more.

Comfort and ride quality

Both bikes are built for comfort but in different ways. The Classic 350 has a more relaxed riding position, which is great for long journeys. The Hunter 350, with its nimble frame and lower seat height, is easier to handle in city traffic.

Pricing

Looking at the ex-showroom prices, the Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1,49,900, while the Classic 350 ranges from Rs. 1,93,080 to Rs. 2,30,000, depending on the model. The Classic 350’s features and nostalgic design justify the higher price, while the Hunter 350 is more budget-friendly.

Riding experience

Both bikes offer a thrilling ride, with top speeds around 114 km/h. The Hunter 350’s agility makes it a joy to navigate in urban settings, while the Classic 350’s stability shines on highways. Your choice will depend on how you like to ride.

Final thoughts

This festive season is an exciting time to explore the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350, especially with fantastic offers through Bajaj Finance. By using a two-wheeler loan, you can benefit from flexible payment options, quick approvals, and cashback offers, making it easier to own a Royal Enfield.

Whether you prefer the sporty Hunter 350 or the classic elegance of the Classic 350, you can hit the road in style and comfort. Don’t miss this festive opportunity—book your new bike online on Bajaj Mall with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance and enjoy the thrill of riding your new Royal Enfield bike. This combination of festive excitement and easy financing makes now the right time to hit the open road on a Royal Enfield.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finserv and not created by TNM Editorial.