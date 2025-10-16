Celebrate Big with TV Diwali Offers from Bajaj Finserv

With Diwali around the corner, many look for the best ways to brighten their homes. Upgrading to a new TV is a popular choice that brings joy and entertainment to every household. Whether you are planning a home theatre experience or simply want to enjoy family time with better picture quality, now is the perfect time to buy.

Thanks to Bajaj Finserv’s Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED) and Diwali offers, bringing home a brand-new TV has never been easier or more affordable. This Diwali, discover the best TV deals, learn how Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI options simplify your purchase, and find out why now is the perfect time to elevate your home entertainment experience.

Top reasons to upgrade your TV this Diwali

Diwali is known for big discounts and exciting deals on electronics. Television brands often launch special Diwali offers with attractive prices, extended warranties, cashback, and combo deals. Whether you’re looking for a smart TV, 4K LED, or an OLED TV, you are likely to find a deal that fits your needs and budget.

It’s the time of year when everyone benefits, from first-time buyers to those looking to replace an old model.

Diwali offers on TVs: What’s in store

Indian families can now take advantage of the Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED) campaign this Diwali, which provides additional savings and flexible financing options for purchasing televisions.

Here’s what you can expect:

Zero down payment

Buy your dream TV without paying anything upfront. With Bajaj Finserv’s EMI Network Card, you can pick your favourite model and walk away with it without a down payment. Easy EMI

Spread the cost of your TV over flexible tenures, from 3 to 24 months, without paying any extra interest. The Easy EMI plan ensures you only pay for the price of the television — no hidden charges. Top brands and models

Get access to the latest models from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Mi, and Panasonic. From 32-inch HD-ready TVs to 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, the variety is impressive and available under BEED. Exclusive festival deals

Special Diwali television deals include cashback offers, bundled products (like soundbars), extended warranties, and free installation on select models.

Some popular TV models available under BEED include:

Samsung 32-inch HD LED Smart TV (Model: 32T4350)

Price: Rs. 15,506 | EMI starting from Rs. 912/month

Features: HD Ready, PurColor technology, HDR support, Wi-Fi, screen mirroring

LG 32-inch LED Smart TV (Model: 32LM560BPTC)

Price: Rs. 17,000 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,794/month

Features: Active HDR, Dynamic Colour Enhancer, HDMI & USB ports, webOS

Sony 32-inch Smart LED TV (Model: KDL-32W6100)

Price: Rs. 23,171 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,448/month

Features: Motionflow XR, Smart apps, USB playback

Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart TV (Model: 43T5350)

Price: Rs. 24,594 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,366/month

Features: Full HD, HDR, screen mirroring, OTT apps

Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart TV (Model: 43T5500)

Price: Rs. 26,010 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,445/month

Features: Smart Hub, Wi-Fi, multiple streaming apps

OnePlus 43-inch 4K Smart TV Y1S (Model: 43Y1S)

Price: Rs. 28,999 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,499/month

Features: 4K UHD, Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Mi 55-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV (Model: L55M6-6AIN)

Price: Rs. 35,999 | EMI starting from Rs. 1,866/month

Features: 4K HDR, PatchWall, Dolby Audio, Google Assistant

How to shop for your new TV this Diwali

Shopping with Bajaj Finserv is easy and quick. You can shop online through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store or visit any of their partner stores near you.

Steps to follow:

Choose your TV model from the wide range available under BEED. Use the EMI Network Card to make the purchase. Select the repayment tenure that suits your budget. Complete your order and enjoy your new TV.

Even if you don’t have an EMI Network Card, you can apply for one online and get instant approval.

Tips to choose the right TV for your home

Here are a few things to keep in mind while browsing TV Diwali offers:

Screen size: Match the size of the TV to your room. A 55-inch TV is perfect for a medium to large living room.

Display type: LED TVs are budget-friendly, while OLED and QLED TVs offer richer colours and deeper blacks.

Smart features: Most TVs now come with apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Hotstar. Make sure your TV supports the apps you love.

Sound quality: Look for TVs with Dolby Audio or consider bundling with a soundbar.

Buying a new TV during Diwali is not just a purchase; it is a celebration. With Bajaj Finserv’s special television deals under Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED), you can bring home happiness without worrying about your budget. Easy EMI, zero down payment, and a wide range of models make this the best time of the year to upgrade.

So, whether you are planning movie nights, catching the big cricket match, or watching Diwali specials with family, a brand-new television can truly light up your home.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finserv and not created by TNM Editorial.