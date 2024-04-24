Bajaj Finance transforms Used Car Loans with a hassle-free process

Owning a car is a dream that most of us have. However, purchasing a brand-new car can often be financially daunting as it comes with a hefty price tag. In this situation, used cars emerge as a compelling alternative, offering affordability without compromising on quality. The used car market is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity, driven by the increasing recognition of pre-owned vehicles as reliable and cost-effective options.

Though, buying a used car is an affordable option but still requires a huge sum of money. This is where used car loans come in handy. With this loan product, you can get the required funds to finance your used car purchase while spreading the cost of your vehicle into small monthly instalments.

Bajaj Finance, one of the leading non-banking finance companies in India, offers high-value used car loans of up to Rs. 77 lakh. This offers you the opportunity to purchase a car of your choice without compromising on the budget.

Here are 5 reasons why Bajaj Finance makes used car loan borrowing convenient and easy.

Quick disbursal facility: With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you can get the funds you need in just 48 hours* of approval. With this fast disbursal facility, you can be assured of bringing home your dream car without any delay.

Flexible repayment tenures: Bajaj Finance offers used car loans that come with flexible repayment tenure options. With our long repayment tenures, you can spread the cost of your car over a period of up to 72 months. This long repayment period makes your monthly instalments manageable and easy on your pocket.

Simple eligibility criteria: Qualifying for Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan is simple. If you have a CIBIL Score of 720 or higher and meet the basic income parameters, you can be eligible for a high-value loan. If you are a self-employed individual, you need to submit the ITR proof of the last 2 years. In addition to these eligibility parameters, you have to submit a few documents to get approval on your loan application.

Easy application process: Bajaj Finance offers an online application facility that eliminates the hassle of visiting the branch. You can simply visit the used car loan page on the website of Bajaj Finance and click on the ‘Apply’ button to open the application form. Fill in the online application form with some basic details and proceed with submission. Once you submit the form, a representative from Bajaj Finance will connect with you to guide you on further steps. You can also take advantage of the doorstep document collection facility and submit the required documents to our representative from the comfort of your home.

Flexi Loan facility: Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan comes with the unique Flexi facility that provides you with additional flexibilities. When you choose the Flexi Loan facility, a loan limit is assigned to you, and you can withdraw funds as and when you need from this assigned limit. However, interest is charged only on the amount you withdraw and not the entire sanctioned limit. You can also part-prepay your Flexi Loan as many times as you can without any additional charges.

Opting for a used car loan is a wise financial decision to fund the purchase of your vehicle. With a simple application process and competitive used car loan interest rate, Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan is an ideal choice to finance your pre-owned car purchase.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bajaj Finserv and not created by TNM Editorial.