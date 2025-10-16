Apollo OMR Marks a Milestone in Robotic Joint Replacement: 150 Surgeries, 150 Days

Chennai, 15 October 2025: Apollo Speciality Hospitals, OMR records a milestone in joint care by successfully completing over 150 Robotic Total Knee Replacements (TKR) surgeries in 150 days. Setting new standards in surgical precision and patient recovery, Apollo OMR races to be one of the fastest growing Robotic TKR centres in South India. The robotic technology used in these surgeries is Mako Smart Robotics, a product of Stryker, a medical technology company based in the USA. For patients with complex knee conditions, this next-gen technology is a minimally invasive and a safer alternative to traditional knee replacement surgery.

The traditional total knee replacement (TKR) is a surgical procedure performed on patients with joint damage or advanced arthritis to relieve knee pain and restore joint function. It relies on manual alignment and standardised implant procedure. The damaged sections of the knee are replaced with artificial components, allowing better movement and quality of life.

In contrast, Robotic Total Knee Replacements uses 3D imaging and computer-guided tools to plan and execute the procedure with precision. This opens avenues for surgeons to navigate every step to the patient’s unique anatomy, thereby minimising tissue trauma, blood loss and enhancing implant longevity.

A team of Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons – Dr. Venkataramanan Swaminathan, Dr. Damodharan P R, Dr. Senthil Kamalasekaran and Dr. Madhan Thiruvengada, alongside their teams, made this milestone possible.

Talking about the technology used for robotic surgeries, Dr. Venkataramanan Swaminathan, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, OMR said, “The robotic assisted total knee replacement is not just a technological upgrade but a game changer in orthopaedic care. With robotic-arm assisted technology, we are able to treat patients with cases that were considered complex for conventional surgery. With a growing ageing population, this technology promises reduced pain, faster recovery, improved mobility and quality of life.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Region said, "Completing 150 robotic knee replacements in just 150 days is a clinical milestone as well as a reflection of our commitment to innovation and patient-first care. At Apollo OMR, we are committed to integrating next-gen technologies like Robotic Total Knee Replacements to deliver precision care and match patient expectations. We consistently aim to stay ahead by combining clinical excellence with innovation, resulting in a better quality of life for our patients.”

In conventional surgery, a patient’s walking and mobility begins in 2–4 days with total recovery ranging from 6 to 8 weeks. In contrast, with robotic assisted surgery, the patient can begin walking within 24 hours of the surgery with less or no post-operative pain and return to daily activities in less than 4 weeks. While the conventional surgery takes 3 hours, the robotic TKT takes less than 2 hours.

About Apollo Hospitals:

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 74 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world’s leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo’s 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.