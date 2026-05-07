Apollo Hospitals Launches Dedicated Centre for Venous Disorders in Chennai

In a major move forward in delivering high-quality and advanced vascular care, Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of the Centre for Venous Disorders at the flagship hospital on Greams Road. This centre aims at providing comprehensive treatment for all types of venous disorders through a patient-centered approach.

The newly launched centre brings together all the specialisations of vascular surgery, radiology, dermatology, and wound care under one roof to provide patients with seamless access to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. The centre’s approach is highly focused on efficiency and accuracy to facilitate same-day consultations, fast diagnostics, and minimal invasive day-care procedures.

The Centre is equipped with advanced imaging systems and modern treatment technologies, addresses conditions such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), venous ulcers, bleeding, and chronic venous insufficiency. The patients benefit from shorter hospital stays, quick healing, and better clinical results.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Region, said, "With the launch of the Centre for Venous Disorders, we have made significant progress in tackling a group of disorders which often go undiagnosed and inadequately treated. With our multidisciplinary approach and advanced technology, we aim to provide our patients with timely, efficient and minimally invasive treatment, thereby improving quality of life and long-term outcomes.”

Dr Balaji, Senior Consultant & Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai said, “While many venous disorders are considered merely cosmetic in nature, in fact, they have a great impact on mobility and overall well-being if not treated promptly. Diagnosis is key here, as is intervention. Through this centre, we are able to provide treatment that is precise, minimal invasive treatment that results in quick recovery and lasting results.”

Dr Rajarajan Venkatesan, Senior Consultant & Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road Chennai, added, “Many patients have complications like ulcers or blood clots (thrombosis) that could have been prevented if they had come earlier. Our approach is not only about treating the condition, but on comprehensive evaluation, risk assessment, and long-term management of the condition so it does not recur.”

The launch was also attended by senior leadership and clinical experts, including Mr Naveen, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and Dr Anil, DMS, Apollo Hospitals, Cluster 1, Chennai.

The Centre for Venous Disorders is designed to provide patients with Comprehensive Care Approach services through early screening and risk assessment, advanced imaging and same-day diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures including laser and endovenous therapies, wound care and ulcer management, long-term follow-up and lifestyle modifications.

Through this approach to venous health, Apollo Hospitals further continues to expand its commitment towards providing specialised, quality healthcare services and improved patient outcomes.