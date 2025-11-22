Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane Launches Tamil Nadu’s First Centre of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Chennai, November 20, 2025: In a major step in Tamil Nadu’s healthcare landscape, Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane introduces the state’s first Centre of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a comprehensive Parkinson’s care and advanced neurosurgical innovation. With a foundation built on rigorous clinical expertise, precision neurosurgery, and a seamlessly integrated care model, the centre has consistently delivered outstanding outcomes for patients from across India and neighbouring South Asian countries.

Over the past four years, the Apollo Advanced Movement Disorders & DBS Centre has performed the highest number of DBS procedures in Tamil Nadu, placing it among the leading programs in South India. The team is highly experienced in next-generation brain-sensing DBS technologies, enabling personalised stimulation strategies that significantly improve mobility, independence, and overall quality of life.

The centre is jointly led by, Dr. Vijayashankar Paramanandam, Senior Consultant Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist, and Dr. Arvind Sukumaran, Senior Consultant Functional Neurosurgeon. Both specialists have undergone advanced international training in movement disorders and functional neurosurgery, bringing global best practices into Apollo Hospitals’ structured, protocol-driven DBS program. Their collaboration ensures that every patient receives detailed evaluation, precision-based surgery, and long-term personalised programming.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO Apollo Hospitals Chennai Region said, “At Apollo Hospitals, our mission is to bring the most advanced healthcare to every individual who seeks our care. The progress made by the Apollo Advanced Movement Disorders & DBS Centre reflect our commitment to clinical excellence, precision, and compassion. With internationally trained expertise and cutting-edge brain-sensing technologies, our team is transforming the lives of patients living with Parkinson’s disease. We are proud to emerge as one of the leading centre for DBS in Tamil Nadu, offering renewed hope, restored independence, and a better quality of life for patients and their families.”

Emphasising DBS as a deeply personalised and continuous treatment journey, Dr. Vijayashankar Paramanandam, Senior Consultant Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist, Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane, Chennai said, “There are no shortcuts in DBS surgery. The clinical decision-making begins months before the procedure. Our goal is to align clinical judgment with technology, so that each patient receives the most appropriate and thoughtful therapy possible. DBS is far more than a surgical procedure; it is a continuum of care. Its success depends not only on precise implantation, but on expert, individualised programming tailored to each patient’s symptom profile, translating stimulation into meaningful and sustained improvement. Our aim is to give patients back their movement, their confidence, and ultimately, their life.”

Highlighting the exacting standards required for DBS surgery, Dr. Arvind Sukumaran, Senior Consultant Functional Neurosurgeon, Apollo Children’s Hospitals, Chennai said, “DBS placement is never target practice of just about “hitting the nucleus”. It involves understanding each patient’s functional anatomy, the link between every contact and clinical effect, and refusing to compromise on any aspect of technique or safety. Training across high-volume international centres gives us the bandwidth to integrate the latest technology where it truly matters, while keeping the fundamentals uncompromised. The principle is simple: get it right, every time, with safety at the core.”

Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane’s commitment to early adoption of advanced technologies is evident through the team having performed India’s first Medtronic BrainSense™ DBS surgery, which incorporates real-time neural sensing and adaptive stimulation. This milestone demonstrates the centre’s dedication to using evidence-based technology to refine and improve long-term patient outcomes.

The comprehensive DBS pathway at Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane includes advanced neuroimaging, electrophysiological mapping, individualised surgical planning, protocol-driven implantation, and long-term follow-up with expert programming, ensuring that every step meets uncompromised standards of precision and safety.

For individuals living with advanced Parkinson’s disease, DBS provides the possibility of restored mobility, stability, and independence. With its multidisciplinary expertise and patient-centric approach, Apollo Hospitals Greams Lane continues to advance the practice of DBS in India, offering renewed confidence and a better quality of life to patients and their families across South Asia.

About Apollo Hospitals:

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 74 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world’s leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo’s 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.