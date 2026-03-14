Apollo Hospitals Chennai launches India’s first Robotics & Telesurgery Program

Chennai, 13 March 2026: Apollo Hospitals Chennai has launched the Apollo Institute of Robotics & Telesurgery (ART), a new initiative aimed at advancing robotic surgery, digital surgery and remote surgical collaboration. The announcement was made during the 6th Apollo International Colorectal Symposium (AICRS) 2026, which brought together leading surgeons, scientists and technology pioneers from across the world to discuss the future of colorectal cancer surgery and technology-enabled care.

The symposium highlighted the rapid evolution of technology-driven colorectal care, with discussions focused on robotic surgery, digital surgical platforms and emerging telesurgical innovations that are transforming surgical access and outcomes globally.

A major highlight presented during the symposium was the Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) Programme at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai a comprehensive multidisciplinary initiative designed for the management of complex rectal cancers. The programme integrates colorectal surgeons, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, specialist nurses, nutritionists and rehabilitation experts to deliver coordinated, patient-centred cancer care.

Another milestone highlighted was the growing adoption of robotic colorectal surgery at Apollo Hospitals. Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan and his team have completed over 1,000 robotic colorectal procedures, including one of the largest personal series of robotic rectal cancer resections in the region. This experience has helped position Apollo Hospitals Chennai as a subspecialist centre for rectal cancer treatment and an important training hub for advanced robotic colorectal surgery, attracting surgeons and fellows from across India and internationally.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Clinical Lead Institute of Colorectal Surgery and Chairperson AICRS 2026 said, “Rectal cancer treatment today requires a highly coordinated multidisciplinary approach. The Apollo Rectal Cancer Programme was developed to ensure patients benefit from the combined expertise of surgeons, oncologists and allied specialists working together to deliver personalised, evidence-based care. The integration of technologies such as robotic surgery has significantly enhanced surgical precision, particularly in complex pelvic procedures, improving outcomes while preserving quality of life.”

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations, said, “Robotic surgery has already transformed how complex operations are performed by enabling greater precision, control and visualisation for surgeons. The next natural progression is telesurgery, which will redefine how surgical expertise is delivered across geographies. Technologies such as the Mantrasana telesurgery platform are designed to bridge the gap between centres of excellence and hospitals that may not have access to subspecialist expertise, ensuring that patients, regardless of location, can benefit from the highest standards of surgical care.”

Looking ahead to the next phase of surgical innovation, Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of the Apollo Institute of Robotics and Telesurgery (ART), a new initiative aimed at advancing robotic surgery, digital surgery and remote surgical collaboration. Present at the launch were Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chief Executive Officer - Chennai Region, Apollo Hospitals and Mr. Karan Puri, Chief Executive Officer - Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Teynampet & Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

Co-chaired by Prof Dr Steven D Wexner, System Chief, Colorectal Surgery, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington DC, USA and Prof. Manish Chand, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Associate Professor, University College London, UK and hosted by the Institute of Colorectal Surgery at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, AICRS 2026 reflects a decade-long effort to advance subspecialisation in colorectal surgery, transforming what was once a general surgical field into a highly specialised discipline driven by precision, technology and multidisciplinary cancer care.