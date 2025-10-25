Apollo Hospitals Chennai Achieves Tamil Nadu’s First Leadless Dual Chamber AVEIR Pacemaker Implantation

Chennai, 22 October, 2025: Apollo Hospitals, Greams Lane, Chennai, has another remarkable milestone in advanced cardiac care with the successful implantation of Tamil Nadu’s first Leadless Dual Chamber AVEIR Pacemaker. The complex procedure was performed by Dr. Karthigesan A. M., Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, and his expert cardiac team.

The recipient was an 80-year-old male patient with hypertension, diabetes, a prior history of angioplasty, and chronic kidney disease on dialysis. He presented with a slow heart rate and recurrent loss of consciousness caused by age-related complete heart block. Given his high risk of infection with conventional pacemakers, the team opted for the innovative leadless pacemaker system a safer and more advanced alternative for such patients.

The AVEIR dual chamber pacemaker represents the next generation of cardiac pacing technology. Unlike conventional pacemakers that require leads and a surgical pocket, this leadless system is implanted directly into the heart chambers through a minimally invasive catheter-based technique. This approach eliminates the need for open surgery and reduces

This cutting-edge device offers several advantages over traditional systems. The femoral vein approach allows for faster recovery and leaves no visible scar, while the absence of leads and a surgical pocket minimizes complications such as bleeding and infection. Its compact design enhances patient comfort, cosmetic outcomes, and long-term safety, while the wireless communication between the right atrium and ventricle enables synchronized, physiologic pacing that closely mimics the heart’s natural rhythm. The AVEIR system also integrates miniaturization, remote monitoring, and precision pacing, ensuring superior clinical outcomes and an improved quality of life.

Dr. Karthigesan A. M., Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Greams lane, Chennai said, “the introduction of the AVEIR dual chamber leadless pacemaker marks a transformative step in cardiac rhythm management and a major milestone for Indian cardiology and Apollo Hospitals, Greams Lane, Chennai. This groundbreaking technology offers the precision of physiologic pacing while eliminating the traditional risks associated with leads and surgical pockets. We call it an ‘extraordinary leap for healthcare’ because it is compact, intelligent, and designed with the patient’s comfort and experience in mind. This advancement enables us to deliver safer, more comfortable, and longer-lasting cardiac care, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way pacemaker systems are used in the future.”

Dr Ilankumaran kaliamoorthy, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Region quoted, “At Apollo Hospitals, we are committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies that redefine patient care standards. The successful introduction of the AVEIR leadless pacemaker reinforces our focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and superior outcomes for our patients. This milestone strengthens our mission to bring world-class cardiac care within everyone’s reach.”

Apollo Hospitals continues to lead the nation in cardiac innovation and excellence, integrating the latest medical technologies to enhance precision, safety, and patient comfort. With each such advancement, Apollo reaffirms its position as a pioneer in healthcare innovation and a global leader in patient-centric care.

About Apollo Hospitals:

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 74 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world’s leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo’s 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.