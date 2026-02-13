Apollo Hospitals Achieves 8,000+ Robotic Surgery Milestone, Building Tamil Nadu's Most Advanced Surgical Ecosystem

Chennai, 12 February 2026: Apollo Hospitals announced the successful completion of over 8,000 robotic-assisted surgeries across multiple specialities, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to precision-led, patient-centric surgical care. With this achievement, Apollo Hospitals has established Tamil Nadu's largest multi-platform robotic surgery programme and the most comprehensive robotic surgical ecosystem in Chennai, significantly expanding access to advanced surgical precision for patients across the state.

Apollo Hospitals has built a uniquely integrated robotic ecosystem by deploying advanced platforms, including the da Vinci Xi, MAKO, HUGO RAS, SSI Mantra, and CMR surgical systems. This multi-platform approach enables surgeons to select the most appropriate technology based on clinical indication, procedural complexity, and individual patient needs, thereby enhancing surgical accuracy, safety, and outcomes.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited said, “At Apollo Hospitals, every pivotal decision is always centred around enhancing patient care. Therefore, over a decade ago, robot assisted surgery was introduced into the Apollo ecosystem, as we firmly believed that our patients deserved the highest standards of precision, safety, and recovery outcomes on par with the finest available in the world. The trust that patients place in us is deeply valued, and it is this responsibility that has guided our careful, outcome-driven integration of robotics. Further, achieving a landmark milestone of 8,000 robotic surgeries in Chennai, reflects the rigor of our clinical systems, the skill of our surgeons and a mature, multi-platform ecosystem which empowers them allows them to match the right technology to the right patient, ensuring that innovation remains clinically meaningful, ethically grounded, and firmly patient-first.”

Ms. Sindoori Reddy, Director - Strategy, Apollo Hospitals, added, "Our robotic program is built on a simple yet powerful principle of using the right technology for the right patient, every time. By investing across multiple platforms, we have created a future-ready surgical ecosystem that supports surgeons, improves consistency, and delivers measurable outcomes. As we look to the future, innovations such as the world’s first portable robotic surgeon console are redefining what is possible - enabling expertise to move beyond physical boundaries and expanding access to advanced care. The true impact lies not in the numbers alone, but in improved recovery, safety, and quality of life for our patients."

Robotic-assisted procedures at Apollo Hospitals span a wide range of specialities, including Urology, Gynecology, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Colorectal and Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Oncology, and Cardiac Sciences. This program provides a hospital-wide strategy where advanced technology, standardised clinical protocols, and continuous outcome monitoring are seamlessly integrated into everyday surgical practice.

To date, over 8,000 robotic surgeries have been performed across specialities, with 30–40% of complex procedures in select departments now conducted robotically, among the highest adoption rates in the state. Clinical outcomes from robotic-assisted procedures indicate up to 50% lower blood loss, and faster recovery and return to daily activities, depending on the procedure, compared to conventional surgery.

Apollo Hospitals has also made sustained investments in surgeon training, credentialing, and continuous outcome tracking, resulting in one of the largest and most experienced robotic surgical teams in the state. Robotic surgery volumes continue to grow steadily, driven by strong clinical outcomes and increasing patient confidence.

As part of its ongoing commitment to awareness and understanding of next-generation surgical technologies, Apollo Hospitals hosted a robotic showcase open to the public, with a special focus on medical college students. Doctors, students, influencers, and media representatives interacted with surgeons and experienced the robotic platforms firsthand, reinforcing Apollo's commitment to education, transparency, and innovation in healthcare.