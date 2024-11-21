Apollo Cancer Centre Performs India's 1st Successful Spinal Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation for Chronic Pain Relief Management

Chennai, 20th November 2024 – In a breakthrough towards redefining pain management, a team of spine surgeons and pain specialists at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Chennai, performed India’s first Dorsal Root Ganglion stimulation surgery using spinal cord stimulator, bringing life-changing relief to a 30-year-old patient from Oman. This innovative procedure opens new avenues for individuals suffering from chronic, nerve-related pain when other treatments have failed. This marks a new chapter in pain management and showcases India’s advanced capabilities in healthcare innovation and treatment facilities.

The patient endured constant, debilitating pain in his groin and upper thigh area for over two years after undergoing surgery for a testicular tumour in Oman. After a thorough evaluation and multidisciplinary team efforts, the patient was found to have pain originating from a damaged nerve in the inguinal region (area where the lower abdominal wall meets the upper thigh). The genitofemoral nerve—a primarily sensory nerve—supplies the upper thigh and emerges from the spine, passing through muscles to reach the inguinal region. During the surgery in this area, the nerve was damaged, causing severe pain to the patient. It is known as genitofemoral neuralgia.

Chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three to six months, is a common condition that affects millions worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, chronic pain affects up to 20% of the global population. In India, chronic pain affects around 19% of adults, significantly impacting their quality of life and productivity. Cases of post-surgical nerve pain, like in this instance, are often difficult to treat with standard pain relief techniques, underscoring the need for innovative solutions.

To alleviate the pain, the spine surgery and pain specialists’ team at ACC, building on their experience and innovation, developed an unprecedented approach, aiming to improve the g patient’s quality of life. By implanting a spinal cord stimulator to stimulate the dorsal root ganglion (DRG) in the patient’s spine, they were able to block pain sensations originating from the damaged nerve. This first-of-its-kind unconventional procedure offers a viable treatment for patients whose pain originates from nerve damage and whose lives are severely impacted by chronic and unmanageable pain.

"After two years of agony and losing hope, I can finally look forward to a life without pain," said the patient (who chooses to remain anonymous), whose relief was immediate after the procedure. “My family and I had been struggling to find an answer, and it feels like a miracle to finally be free from the pain. I can now start rebuilding my life, thanks to the care and dedication of the doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre,” he added.

Dr. Appaji Krishnan, Senior Consultant - Spine Surgery along with Pain Specialist Dr Anand Murugesan, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, “Damage to genitofemoral nerve causing debilitating pain in the groin area can impact even the simplest of daily activities. Having exhausted all conventional treatment methods, we were determined to find a solution that could provide lasting relief for our patient. By targeting the root of the nerve pain through DRG stimulation, we have provided a novel minimally invasive approach that allows us to relieve the pain, improve mobility and enable patients can return to normalcy within a remarkably short span”.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, said, “This pioneering surgery underscores India’s potential as a leader in medical innovation. Pain relief is fundamental to human well-being, yet several patients with chronic pain worldwide often endure years of ineffective treatments and lack effective options for neuropathic pain. With this achievement, we are setting a precedent for our hospital and for healthcare across India and globally. It is a proud moment for all of us and a powerful message about India’s commitment to advancing healthcare.”

Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, said, “At Apollo Hospitals, we are proud to lead the way in advanced spine care, continually redefining benchmarks with pioneering innovations. As the first in Asia to introduce Spine Robot technology and over 500 successful robotic-assisted surgeries so far, we’ve revolutionized minimally invasive procedures for faster recovery. This milestone of performing India’s first successful Spinal Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative healthcare, restoring hope and enhancing the quality of life for patients globally.”

Unlike conventional treatments that may require regular medication, DRG stimulation is a transformative approach that has the potential to offer more sustainable pain relief with minimal scarring and faster recovery. With the device implanted at the nerve’s origin, patients can often experience immediate relief and resume normal activities shortly after surgery, minimizing the disruption to their lives. This procedure represents a huge step forward for patients suffering from neuropathic pain and opens doors to a new path in pain management across the country and beyond.

