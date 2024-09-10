A Game Changer: Tamil Nadu Witnesses State’s First Successful and A Scar less Robotic Thyroidectomy Treatment for Thyroid Cancers

Chennai, September 10th, 2024 – Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) in Chennai, has successfully performed Tamil Nadu's First Scar less Robotic Thyroidectomy--a game changer in thyroid cancer treatment. Thyroidectomy is a surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland, which is located in the front of the neck.

For benign enlarged thyroid glands as well as malignant cases, this form of Thyroidectomy is a safe and well-designed procedure

Thyroid glands up to 8 cm can be removed safely without any neck scar.

Robotic Assisted Breast Axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT) technique provides remarkable cosmetic benefits with no visible neck scar. This innovative procedure ensures speedy recovery and less complications. It marks a significant advancement and provides excellent quality of life to the patients.

Thyroid cancer rates in India have seen a concerning increase, particularly among women and younger individuals who are under 30 years of age. Over the past decade, the incidence of thyroid cancer has surged by 62% in women and 48% in men. Thyroid cancers are highly treatable, and the most important treatment is surgery followed by radioactive iodine therapy.

Robotic thyroidectomy is a minimally invasive procedure where the thyroid gland is removed without leaving any scars on the neck. A tiny cut measuring not more than 4 mm is made in the underarm for the procedure. Apart from the cosmetic benefits, the 10x magnification and 3D vision of the robotic system, allow better visualization and preservation of the recurrent laryngeal nerve and parathyroid glands. Hence, the most common complications of thyroidectomy, such as change in voice and hypocalcemia (abnormally low calcium levels in the blood) can be minimized.

Mrs. Kalavathy (name changed), a 45-year-old cancer winner, reported to have swelling in the front of her neck. Imaging revealed a localized disease, and diagnostic tests verified that the patient had PTC (papillary carcinoma thyroid--is an epithelial malignancy showing evidence of follicular cell differentiation and distinctive nuclear features).

She underwent a robotic total thyroidectomy at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, in March 2023. After a successful surgery, she was discharged the following day. After 18 months, Mrs. Kalavathy is living a normal live with no visible scars.

Another cancer winner, Mrs. Parvathy (name changed), 34, was diagnosed with papillary carcinoma thyroid in August 2023. She opted for robotic thyroidectomy on the da Vinci platform, resulting in superior cosmetic outcomes and minimal postoperative pain. The procedure has enabled her to recover quickly and lead a normal life.

Dr P Venkat, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, said, “Robotic Assisted Breast Axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT) approach is a significant advancement in robotic thyroid surgery. It offers superior cosmetic results, and a safe and minimally invasive procedure for both malignant and benign cases. This method can remove thyroid glands up to 8cm in size. It ensures safe procedures without neck scars. This transformational approach is an ideal choice for patients suffering from thyroid cancers, especially, for the growing young population who are being diagnosed with this condition.”

Encouraged by the advancement in cancer care, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, “At Apollo Cancer Centres, we are committed to rewriting the future of cancer care. Our oncologists are leading the charge in innovation, tirelessly pushing boundaries to ensure every patient receives not only the most advanced treatment but also the most compassionate care. With the adoption of path-breaking technologies like scar less robotic thyroidectomy, we are not just performing surgeries — we are transforming lives. As the first in Tamil Nadu to offer this revolutionary approach, we are setting new benchmarks in patient care, allowing our patients to heal faster, live confidently, and thrive without visible scars. This is our unwavering commitment: to elevate the standard of care and improve the quality of life for every individual who entrusts us with their health.”

Mrs. Kalavathy (name changed), the cancer winner, said, “Initially, I was apprehensive about surgery. With the help and support of Dr Venkat and the team at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, my journey was smoother than expected. After opting for the scar less robotic thyroidectomy, I had a quick recovery, along with cosmetic benefits without visible scars. Their expertise and care have truly been life-changing, and I am eternally grateful for this second lease on life.”

Bilateral Axillo-Breast Approach, an innovative approach executed at ACC, Chennai, sets a new benchmark for thyroid cancer treatment that prioritizes patients' emotional and cosmetic well-being in addition to their medical needs.

Cancer care today means 360-degree comprehensive care, which requires commitment, expertise, and an indomitable spirit from cancer specialists.

Apollo Cancer Centre has a network across India with over 365 oncologists to oversee the delivery of high-end precision Oncology Therapy. Our oncologists deliver world-class cancer care following an organ-based practice under competent Cancer Management Teams. This helps us in delivering exemplary treatment to the patient in an environment that has consistently delivered an international standard of clinical outcomes.

Today, people from 147 countries come to India for cancer treatment at Apollo Cancer Centre. With the first and only Pencil Beam Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & Middle East, Apollo Cancer Centre.