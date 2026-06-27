A first-time founder's guide to getting the paperwork right in 2026

Next comes registration of the entity itself. For a company, this means a director identification number and a digital signature for each director, a name approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the SPICe+ form that creates the company along with its PAN and TAN. Clean documents are the whole game here. The single most common cause of delay is a mismatch between the name, address, or PAN on different documents, which sends the application back for correction.

Then there is tax. This is where first-timers most often get it wrong, usually by registering too early or too late. GST registration is mandatory once your turnover crosses the threshold, currently forty lakh rupees for goods and twenty lakh for services in most states, and lower in the special-category states. It is also required, regardless of turnover, if you sell across state lines or through e-commerce marketplaces. Plenty of small businesses register for GST when they do not need to, then struggle with the monthly return filing that follows. Others ignore it until a marketplace blocks their listing for want of a GST number. Work out which side of the threshold you are on before you file.

A few things are worth doing early even though nothing forces you to. Open a current account in the business's name as soon as it is registered, so personal and business money never mix; clean books start on day one. If your brand name matters, file a trademark before you spend on marketing, because company registration does not protect your name as a brand. And keep a simple calendar of filing dates, because most penalties founders pay are for missed deadlines, not for anything they did wrong.

The market has responded to all this with a wave of services that fold these steps into a single managed process. Platforms such as WeeDoo.in handle registration, tax, and brand filings together, which is useful precisely because the steps connect to each other in ways that are not obvious to someone doing it for the first time. The value is less in any single filing and more in not missing one.

If there is a single lesson from founders who have done this, it is that the paperwork is not the hard part of building a business; doing it twice is. The forms reward preparation. Sort the structure, match your documents, register for tax only when you should, and protect your name early. Get that right at the start, and the compliance side mostly takes care of itself while you get on with the actual work.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with WeeDoo.in and not created by TNM Editorial.