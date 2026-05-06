5 Popular Places to Visit Near Delhi NCR for Families

Are you thinking about taking a short break from the city without planning an elaborate trip? There are several places to visit near Delhi NCR that are perfect for a relaxed family getaway.

From heritage towns and peaceful lakes to nature escapes and cultural hubs, these destinations offer something for everyone. The best part is that most of these places are just a comfortable drive away, making travel easy and stress-free for people of all ages.

Top 5 Weekend Gateways for People Staying in Delhi and NCR

Sometimes, all you need is a short drive to feel refreshed. Around Delhi NCR, there are several destinations that make for easy and memorable weekend plans.

1. Agra - A Classic Family Favourite

An Agra trip is one of the most popular choices for families living in Delhi NCR. Just a few hours away, Agra is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, which never fails to impress, no matter how many times you visit. Additionally, Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh are great places to explore with children and adults alike.

The roads are smooth, making it ideal for a comfortable drive. Many families even plan it as a one-day trip near Delhi NCR, starting early and returning by night. It is simple, convenient, and always worth it.

2. Neemrana - A Royal Day Out

If you are looking for something unique, a Neemrana fort day trip is a great option. Located around 120 km from Delhi, Neemrana Fort Palace offers a glimpse into royal living. The property itself is the highlight, with its grand architecture, step-like design, and stunning views.

Families can enjoy zip-lining, explore the heritage corridors, or simply relax with a meal overlooking the Aravalli hills.

3. Jaipur - Culture, Colours, and Comfort

Jaipur is perfect for families who enjoy a mix of sightseeing and leisure. Known for its forts, palaces, and vibrant markets, the city offers plenty to explore over a weekend. Amer Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal are must-visits.

Jaipur also offers a wide range of dining and shopping options, making it enjoyable for people of all ages. It is one of the most well-rounded destinations near Delhi NCR.

4. Damdama Lake - A Quick Nature Escape

For those who do not want to travel too far, Damdama Lake is a peaceful retreat. Located just about an hour away, it is ideal for a short family outing. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, the lake offers boating, picnics, and outdoor activities.

If you are looking for a tourist spot in Delhi NCR that doesn't require long travel, this is a great pick. It works well for both half-day and full-day plans.

5. Surajkund - A Relaxed Stay Close to Home

Surajkund is one of the most convenient options for families who want a break without going too far. Located on the edge of Delhi, it offers a mix of cultural charm and natural surroundings. Known for the Surajkund Mela and its historic reservoir, the area has a calm and open feel that is perfect for unwinding.

For those who want to turn a short outing into a more comfortable stay, properties like the Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR, offer a quiet escape with spacious rooms, good food, and relaxing experiences. It is ideal for families who prefer a slow, easy weekend without long travel plans.

Conclusion

Planning a short break does not have to be complicated. Each one of these tourist spots in Delhi NCR offers something unique for families, from quick day trips to relaxed weekend stays.

With easy travel and plenty to explore, these retreats make it simple to spend quality time together and return refreshed, without going too far from home.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Taj Hotels and not created by TNM Editorial.