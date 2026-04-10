2BHK Interior Design Cost: What Homeowners Don't Know About Taxes and GST

When Arvind and Deepika sat down with an interior designer for their 2BHK in Bangalore, they came prepared. They had a clear wish list and a rough budget in mind. However, the final quote was about 18% higher than what was discussed beforehand. The difference? Taxes, compliance costs, and a few line items that hadn't come up in casual conversation.

Understanding 2BHK interior design cost properly means understanding that the final number is never simple. Policy, GST structure, import duties, etc.; all shape what you'll actually pay.

Why Taxation Matters for 2BHK Interior Design Costs

Most people budget for interior design the way they budget for groceries. You estimate the cost of what you want, add a small buffer for things you forgot, and that's your number. The problem is that the budgeting for 2BHK interior design costs doesn't work that way.

India's GST framework, introduced in 2017, replaced a tangle of state and central taxes with a unified structure. For interior design, this was a significant change.

GST on Interior Design

GST on interior design services currently falls under the 18% slab. This applies to the professional fees a designer charges for their time, expertise, space planning, project management, and consultation. If you're hiring a design firm and paying a service fee separate from material costs, that fee attracts 18% GST.

But most interior projects don't work in clean, separate buckets. Materials, furniture, labour, and design services are usually bundled in some form, and that bundling affects how GST on interior design services is calculated and applied.

Here's where it gets important: materials and goods are taxed differently from services. Tiles, paints, plywood, hardware, lighting fixtures, etc., all attract GST at varying rates depending on their nature. Typically, the rate ranges from 12 to 28% depending on the product category.

Contract Types: Turnkey Contract vs Item-by-Item Billing





This is one of the most practically important things to understand about interior design costs, and most homeowners don't realise it until they're already mid-project. A turnkey contract, in which a single firm manages design, procurement, and execution under a single agreement, may be treated as a works contract under GST. Works contracts attract 18% GST on the total contract value.

This means that your Bangalore or Mumbai home interior design cost, including materials and labour, is taxed at the service rate rather than applying individual material rates to their respective components. However, some material categories will carry lower GST rates than the flat 18% applied to a works contract. Meaning that neither structure is automatically cheaper.

Turnkey contracts offer convenience and accountability that many homeowners genuinely need. Always ask your designer to clarify how the contract is structured and what GST implications follow from that structure. A good designer will explain this without you having to drag it out of them.

Material Taxes That Affect 2BHK Interior Design Costs

Tax on interior design services is only part of the picture. Materials account for a significant portion of any interior project, and material pricing is directly affected by government policy in ways that aren't always obvious. Import duties on products like premium hardware fittings, European tiles, engineered wood flooring, and speciality lighting can add substantially to the cost.

Raw material pricing is also policy-sensitive. Plywood and timber prices are affected by forest policy and export regulations. Steel and aluminium costs shift with industrial policy and global trade conditions. These aren't abstract market forces; they translate directly into what your contractor quotes for fabrication and installation.

GST on interior design also means that vendors operating in the formal economy are passing their compliance costs into their pricing. A GST-registered vendor who files returns, maintains proper records, and issues compliant invoices will quote differently from one operating informally.





Budgeting Tips to Manage 2BHK Interior Design Costs

Understanding the tax landscape is only useful if it changes how you plan. Here's what most experienced homeowners wish they'd known before starting their projects:

● Ask for Tax-Inclusive Quotes: When a designer gives you an estimate that doesn't specify whether GST is included or excluded, ask directly. "Is this figure inclusive of all applicable taxes?"

● Request Line-Item Breakdowns: A detailed quote that separates design fees, material costs, fabrication charges, and installation labour gives you visibility into what's being taxed.

● Work with GST-Compliant Vendors: Always ask for a GSTIN from every vendor and designer you work with. This ensures you get a proper tax invoice and protects you from compliance issues.

● Build a Buffer: As a rule, adding 15 to 20% over your base cost estimate works as a buffer for taxes, duties, and policy-related price movements.

What is Input Tax Credit?

One area where policy actually works in favour of homeowners, or more precisely, in favour of registered businesses buying services, is Input Tax Credit (ITC). Under GST, a registered business can claim credit for the GST paid on inputs used in its business.

If you own a business entity and are buying a commercial interior design service, ITC may be available to you. It is best to talk to your CA to fully understand this benefit.

The Ideal Partner for 2BHK Interior Design

There's a version of this where Arvind and Deepika asked the right questions in the first meeting regarding their Bangalore house. A version where they had access to the top interior designers in Bangalore who could have walked them through how the contract was structured and what GST rates applied. This is where Bonito Designs can come into the picture. Bonito Designs’ LifeDesign Philosophy focuses on creating homes that reflect the unique lifestyles, aspirations, and daily habits of you, the homeowner.





Moreover, Bonito is partnered with highly experienced interior designers in Mumbai and Bangalore. Bonito Designs’ partners have a deep understanding of the layouts and compliance considerations of their home cities, enabling them to meaningfully transform your space while considering how GST and other compliance charges come into play.

Discover how your home can be designed around your life by booking a consultation with Bonito Designs today!

FAQs

What is the average 2BHK interior design cost in India and what factors influence it?

The average 2BHK interior design cost in India varies based on design scope, materials, labour, taxes, and the type of contract chosen. How does GST impact the total cost of 2BHK interior design projects?

GST typically adds 18% on interior design services and varying tax rates on materials, which increases the overall project cost. What is the difference between a turnkey interior design contract and item-by-item billing?

A turnkey contract covers design, materials, and execution under one agreement with 18% GST on the total value, while itemized billing taxes each component separately. How do taxes, import duties, and material costs affect 2BHK interior design pricing?

Taxes, GST rates, import duties, and fluctuating raw material prices directly influence the final cost of interior design projects. Why should homeowners choose experienced interior designers in Mumbai or Bangalore for their home interiors?

Experienced interior designers in Mumbai or Bangalore understand local layouts, regulations, and budgets, ensuring efficient and well-planned home interiors.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Bonito and not created by TNM Editorial.