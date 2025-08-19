Online shopping has become more than a luxury; if anything, it is a necessity. From groceries to electronics, from fashion to travel, everything is just a few clicks away. However, the internet is flooded with so many websites and shopping applications, which make it almost impossible not to overspend. So, for all the budget-conscious buyers, below are the 10 smart hacks to save more on your online shopping with CouponzGuru.

● Start Your Search on CouponzGuru

One of the most economical ways to shop online is to visit CouponzGuru to check the best online deals and discounts in India. The platform partners with top e-commerce stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and many more, offering promo codes and promotional deals that are hard to find elsewhere. CouponzGuru lists all the coupons and deals related to the store you are looking for in one place, so you don’t have to visit different websites.

● Combine Coupon with Ongoing Sales

Most online buyers will miss this trick; you can combine the coupons offered by CouponzGuru with existing sale prices. Let us say that Flipkart is offering up to 40% discount across various categories. You can combine it with the coupons offered by the platform to avail of extra savings along with the discounted price.

● Sign Up for the Newsletters

Sure, the newsletters can fill up your inbox with so many emails. However, they also give you an option to unlock exclusive coupons that you can use to save money. What you can do is create a separate email for these newsletters and circle back to them whenever you decide you want to purchase something from a specific store or platform. For even bigger savings, you can cross-check CouponzGuru and see if you can get any other discounts or coupons.

● Check for Cashback Offers

Discounts are always good while shopping online, while cashback offers make your purchase even more pocket-friendly. Many stores partner with payment apps and give cashback offers. This means you can save your money while getting some cashback for your next purchase. Check if any of these deals are listed at CouponzGuru, and you will get double savings.

● Compare Prices Before Buying Anything

While shopping online, one of the 10 smart hacks is to compare prices on different websites before spending your money on anything. If you are an impulse buyer, you may end up spending more than you were supposed to. Therefore, if you are buying anything online, it is always a good idea to compare the prices on different websites and platforms to score the best deals. Once you get the lowest price on any of the websites, check out CouponzGuru for any matching coupons to shave off even more.

● Shop During Mega Sale Events

Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart offer mega sales throughout the year. And to be completely honest, these sales are not just about the hype; they are genuine, where you can save a lot of money. So, for all the non-urgent purchases, you can create a wishlist and place an order during the sale.

The cherry on top is, CouponzGuru offers the best deals and discounts during the biggest sales of the year. So, during this time, you have opportunities for huge savings.

● Consider the Bank and Wallet Deals

The next way to save more money while shopping online is by considering the bank and wallet deals. Most platforms offer additional discounts by using a specific bank’s credit and debit cards. If you purchase anything during the sale and use any of the cards that the platform has partnered with, it can save you additional money.

CouponzGuru neatly lists these bank deals so you don’t have to worry about anything.

● Look for Category Specific Coupons

If, after all the above-mentioned pointers, you are wondering how to save money while shopping online, then the next tip for you is to look for category-specific coupons. Instead of browsing random coupon lists, you can explore the category pages on CouponzGuru. This way, you can save your money and time while scrolling through irrelevant offers and focus only on the discounts that you need.

● Expand Your Savings Beyond Shopping

If you think that CouponzGuru is limited to just gadgets and fashion, then you are wrong. The platform also offers the best deals and promo coupons for travel, hotel bookings, food delivery, and even e-learning platforms. So, you have to check the coupons first, no matter if you are booking a trip or ordering a pizza.

● Check Coupon Expiry Dates Before Shopping

You may feel exhausted if you find a suitable coupon for your purchase that has already expired. However, at CouponzGuru, you don’t have to worry about a coupon being expired. You can see the validity of the coupon right on the website, and moreover, if it is listed, it will be working. Just go to the website, make a cart, and save money while shopping online.

Wrapping it Up

Cutting back doesn’t always mean you will save your hard-earned money. Sometimes, the trick lies in knowing a few smart hacks to save more on your online shopping. No matter what the category is, there is always a deal that can help you make your purchase more economical. Additionally, CouponzGuru is one of the best coupon websites in India, and while shopping online, you should check it out so savings become second nature every time you shop.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with CouponzGuru and not created by TNM Editorial.