Sub-categorisation verdict: Anand Teltumbde proposes an equitable reservation model

He acknowledged that Brahmins not only dominated the social, religious and economic spheres but also tightly controlled the State administration through their strong nexus.

Also read: Sub-classification may create more problems than it solves

Shahu Maharaj understood that unless he took steps to dismantle this Brahmin hegemony, it would be difficult to implement the reforms he envisioned. This realisation led him to institute 50 percent reservations for non-Brahmins in his State. Similar motives can be observed in subsequent implementations of reservation policies.

The genesis of the current form of reservations lies in the demand by Dalits (SCs) for adequate representation in the colonial power structure during the British-led reforms aimed at devolving power to the natives.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who was a strong advocate for Dalit rights, pushed this demand during the Round Table Conferences and secured it through the Ramsay MacDonald’s Communal Award.

This award implicitly recognised the exceptional circumstances of the Untouchables and the need for exceptional measures such as separate electorates and reserved seats. It created an administrative category of ‘Scheduled Castes’ comprising those who suffered from Untouchability, based on a thorough survey conducted by the government.

Unbeknownst to the British, this category of ‘Scheduled Castes’, created for the purpose of implementing the reservations granted to the Untouchable castes in legislative bodies, could become an administrative caste, merging hundreds of castes with their ritualistic identities.

It took away the lowest strata from the religion-ordained Hindu caste system, which constituted its scaffolding, and thus potentially paved the way for the demolition of the caste system.

When the Constituent Assembly unanimously resolved to abolish Untouchability, it could very well abolish castes too, without affecting the reservations to the Dalits.

After all, Untouchability could not be abolished without the abolition of castes. But castes were left untouched with an alibi of reservations. The real intention was to preserve castes as potential weapons to manipulate the masses.

Also read: From the vault: Contemporary challenges before the anti-caste movement

The hidden intention went unnoticed and remains so even today. Therefore, the changes that befell the ‘Scheduled Castes’ as well as the reservations in independent India also went unnoticed.