Madras HC sets important precedent on ‘time limit’ in workplace sexual harassment cases

The Madras High Court has set an important precedent by expanding the understanding of what “continuing sexual harassment” means, and, in the process, may have created an avenue for relief to survivors of sexual harassment at workplaces across the country. In a judgement delivered on June 11 this year, the court, in R Mohanakrishnan v. The Deputy Inspector General of Police & Ors ., relaxed some of the rigid timeframes imposed by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 [“POSH Act”] by interpreting the law in line with its primary objective. The court noted that serious offences of sexual violence should be considered continuing offences until the survivor finds a resolution, and that the time limit of three months from the date of the incident as stipulated in the law ought to be liberally understood.

The judgement was pronounced in the context of a case brought by an alleged perpetrator of sexual violence. An enquiry conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), Nilgiris District, had found that the perpetrator had committed acts that amounted to sexual harassment in the workplace within the meaning of the POSH Act.

His challenge to these findings were principally made on the basis that the complaint itself was time-barred: that is, the alleged incident, he said, had occurred in 2018, but the complaint was made only in 2022. He argued that the POSH Act allowed complaints to be filed within three months from an incident (a term extendable by a further three months at the discretion of the ICC) and therefore the complaint made in this case ought not to have been entertained.

This argument was rejected by the court. As the State had argued, the perpetrator had committed not one but a series of violations, and therefore, the act of sexual harassment ought to be seen as continuing in nature. “In cases of serious allegations such as rape or continuous molestation or harassment, the same would be a continuing misconduct,” the court wrote, “and every day until the situation is redressed or brought to the notice of the appropriate authority would give rise to a fresh cause of action. The purpose of the provision of Limitation in Section 9 has to be understood in this context.”

The POSH Act was enacted with a view to providing protection to women against sexual harassment at workplaces and for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces. It was enacted on April 22, 2013, and it came into force on December 9, 2013 — nearly 16 years after the observations of the Supreme Court of India in Vishaka & Ors. v. State of Rajasthan & Ors . The judgement in Vishaka was a product of public interest litigation brought by social activists and NGOs. The court had prescribed norms, which are popularly known as the Vishaka guidelines, which were to be compulsorily followed until Parliament made a legislation.

The POSH Act adopts the guidelines framed in Vishaka and makes it the duty of every employer to prevent and deter the commission of acts of sexual harassment. It also sets in place a broad framework for the resolution and prosecution of acts of sexual harassment. Under the law, as interpreted by courts, any organisation with 10 or more employees has to set up an Internal Committee (IC) — formerly known as the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) — to look into complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace and to suggest to the management disciplinary action against offenders. Every district must also have a Local Committee (LC), which is more accessible to persons working in the unorganised sector and in smaller organisations.

Despite its intentions, the enforcement of the POSH Act has been largely unsatisfactory as noted by the Supreme Court of India in its 2023 ruling in Auerliano Fernandes v. State of Goa and Others. One of the chief shortcomings of the POSH Act is the limitation period prescribed under the law. The strict procedure imposed by the law has often proven a stumbling block for survivors to initiate proceedings against the accused and courts too have invariably been hesitant to interfere.

A reading of Section 9 of the Act makes this shortcoming clear. It says: