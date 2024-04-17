Chelsea FC fan Abhradeep aka AngryRantMan passes away, he was 27

Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as AngryRantman, passed away on Wednesday, April 17. He was 27 and was a popular figure among the Indian football and cinema fraternity. It is believed that he was admitted to Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru and recently underwent an open heart surgery.
Abhradeep shot to fame on social media through his short videos reviewing English Premier Football league club Chelsea’s performances. He has also done short videos on cricket and Indian movies. His last post was uploaded on Youtube in March, which was a reaction video to Bollywood film ‘Shaitaan’.
Indian Super League (ISL) Club Bengaluru FC expressed their condolences. “The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of Indian Football faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block through and through, Abhradeep’s love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed,” read a statement.
Kerala Blasters FC also shared their condolences. “Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game,” a social media post said.
Social media users expressed their shock to know about the sudden demise of Abhradeep. “Gone too soon. No huge setup, no fancy visuals. Just his phone’s front camera was enough. One of the legends of the Indian football community and a die hard Chelsea fan,” read a social media post from The Football Dug Out.
“One of the most unique, funny and passionate individuals in the football space. RIP, Angry Rantman, you will be missed,” read a post from The Lampard View, named after former Chelsea FC captain Frank Lampard.
Sivan John said, “Always love to look at his contents for some dose of humour. His rant is always on point and no one can deny his passion for the game especially when it comes to his beloved Chelsea.”
Abhradeep, who hailed from West Bengal, has reviewed many recent movies as well, including Manjummel Boys, Fighter and Guntur Karam. He has gained a massive following of 481K subscribers on Youtube through his videos. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “Gone too soon brother. A true Cinephile. Om Shanti.”