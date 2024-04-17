Chelsea FC fan Abhradeep aka AngryRantMan passes away, he was 27

Indian Super League (ISL) Club Bengaluru FC expressed their condolences. “The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of Indian Football faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block through and through, Abhradeep’s love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed,” read a statement.

Kerala Blasters FC also shared their condolences. “Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game,” a social media post said.

Social media users expressed their shock to know about the sudden demise of Abhradeep. “Gone too soon. No huge setup, no fancy visuals. Just his phone’s front camera was enough. One of the legends of the Indian football community and a die hard Chelsea fan,” read a social media post from The Football Dug Out.