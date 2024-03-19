Zomato launches 'pure veg' mode exclusively for vegetarian customers: Details

“India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve got from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked and handled,” Goyal posted in a thread on X. The ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ will only serve orders from pure vegetarian restaurants. “This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant, will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our ‘Pure Veg Fleet',” said Goyal. In the future, the company plans to add more specialised fleets for customer needs.

For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers that prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery, the Zomato CEO announced. He added that the feature will be implemented in phases across the country in the next few weeks.

The food delivery platform registered Rs 125 crore in profit in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year, an improvement of Rs 390 crore as compared to the same quarter last year. Its consolidated adjusted revenue grew 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24.