Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath reveals he suffered mild stroke

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath said he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago and is undergoing recovery. On his X social media account, he said that around six weeks ago, he had a mild stroke out of the blue. “Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons, I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he added.

He then wondered why a person who was fit and takes care of himself could be affected. “The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit.