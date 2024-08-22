Zee Media website hacked, defaced for ‘making fun’ of floods in Bangladesh

The official website of Zee Media Corporation has been hacked and defaced allegedly by a Bangladeshi hackers group, as claimed in a message displayed on the homepage of the website.
The message that appeared on the website on Wednesday, says “hacked by Systemadminbd” and “Webserver seized by Systemadminbd” because Zee Media “made fun of the situation in Bangladesh”. It further warned that “if they continue with their dirty behaviour, we will take over and destroy their channel”.
It featured a screenshot of a ZEE TV Bangla news report headlined: “India released the water! Bangladesh is now submerged”. It also reportedly said: “Due to the flood, the authorities have opened the dam of the Dambur hydroelectric project. As a result, Bangladesh is about to float.”
The website was still down at the time of publishing this report. “Hacked by Systemadminbd”, read the result of a Google search of the website.
Media reports said that Systemadminbd is a hackers group active since April last year. The group reportedly engages in cyber activities such as website defacement and data breaches and has previously targeted websites in Bangladesh, India, Israel and Europe.
