Zakka Jacob set to leave News18, to join Times Now as managing editor

Zakka Jacob is set to leave CNN-News18 to join Times Now as managing editor, Newslaundry has learnt. He currently serves as senior anchor and group foreign affairs editor at CNN-News18.

Navika Kumar, the group editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat and Times Now, is expected to transition into a consulting role, according to bestmediainfo . Jacob had earlier been managing editor at CNN-News18 before stepping aside in an organisational reshuffle that saw Rahul Shivshankar appointed editorial affairs director.

In an email to Network18 employees in December last year, chief content officer Santosh Menon had said that Jacob would move into the role of senior anchor and group foreign affairs editor — a position that, according to the internal communication, was “in the grade of managing editor”.

“Zakka has been expressing his desire for some weeks now to step back from managerial responsibilities and focus on his journalistic craft,” the email said.