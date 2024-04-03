YouTube cleared ads threatening election integrity in India, says report

Google defines voter suppression content as information aiming to mislead voters about the time, place, means, or eligibility requirements for voting, or false claims that could materially discourage voting.

Ads created by the investigators to test the platform rigour on disinformation also included content that advanced false claims related to the technical eligibility requirements for current political candidates.

The 48 creatives were then submitted using three YouTube accounts with publication dates scheduled for a faraway date in order to prevent them from going live and giving the platform, which claims to review such ads within one business day. After a business day, the investigators found that YouTube approved 100% (48/48) of the ads for publication.

The report “Votes will not be counted - Indian election disinformation ads and YouTube”, said their findings reveal a disturbing picture of platform vulnerabilities towards deceitful ads and manipulation campaigns. It also raised questions on YouTube's moderation processes, and concerns about their preparedness ahead of a major election season.

The accusations are grave considering that YouTube’s general policy on election misinformation suggests that the platform will remove misinformation that has the effect of suppressing voting and even provides a specific example of such prohibited content. The investigators submitted the same type of content, and yet YouTube approved it for publication.

“There's a lot of misleading content on YouTube containing mis/disinformation linked to the elections, which is also surfacing in conversations about the use of deepfakes and synthetic media by political parties, affiliates, and supporters. We based our test ads on YouTube's examples, the ECI's guidance on election misinformation, sensitive topics that tend to gain momentum around election period, and GW's previous investigations,” said Shruti Narayan, Asia Pacific Policy Fellow at Access Now.

Global Witness had earlier tested the platform's vulnerability by submitting misinformation ads ahead of the 2022 Brazil elections. All the submitted ads were approved for publishing but when they submitted ads in English and Spanish ahead of US midterm elections the same year, 100% of the ads were rejected, which demonstrates that YouTube has the means to moderate content effectively when it deemed so.