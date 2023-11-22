Youth booked in Goa for stalking, assaulting girl student

Goa Police have booked a youth for allegedly stalking and assaulting a girl student.

According to the police, the accused is a former student of the college, where the victim is presently studying.

“The accused person is identified as Rohan Morje, 23, from Bardez-Goa,” the police said.

“The 20-year-old girl student lodged stating that Morje developed a friendship with her and later started to harass her by assaulting her with slaps, fist blows, punches and also followed the complainant, whenever she was moving out of her house,” the police said, adding that the accused also threatened the her with dire consequences.

An offense has been registered under sections 323, 354-D, 506 (ii) of IPC. Police are further investigating the case.