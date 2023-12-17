‘Your name is on a list’: Times Internet lays off 120 employees in 3 days

Triggered by a ‘split’

A TIL spokesperson told Newslaundry the restructuring and layoffs “are to remove internal duplications”.

“It is a part of the division process. Because on the record the division has taken place, now it is being divided on the ground,” they said.

This “division” lies at the heart of the current conflict at the Times Group. Six months ago, brothers Vineet and Samir Jain reached an agreement to divide the company’s assets. Samir got the group’s print business (which generates major revenue) and its online titles. Vineet, the younger brother, took over broadcast and radio with a cash payout of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Times Group has never commented on the split. Senior executives now theorise the layoffs are a result of the division of assets, heading towards an “integration” of products that will play out in the next “three months”.

Two of them suggested that verticals like ET Prime and TOI Plus – which currently operate under TIL – will be integrated with BCCL. “All such products where senior journalists produce original content will be with BCCL,” an executive said.

As per another executive, “Integration of two products might shield some of the employees for the time being. But after a point, there will be reporters who will be covering similar beats so they will rationalise later.”

While the layoffs were a “shock”, not everyone was caught off guard.

In October, TIL conducted a mid-term review of employees, followed by a town hall with Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairman of TIL. He’s also Samir Jain’s son-in-law. According to two senior executives who attended the town hall: “Mr Gajwani said that TIL was dependent on the main parent company for revenues. But now it is time for it to stand on its feet.”

An employee in attendance said Gajwani described TIL as being in an “existential crisis”.

Now, with 120 of them gone, TIL employees are “operating in deep fear and deep uncertainty”, according to a staffer. “Most people are looking for opportunities outside,” they said.

All the employees that Newslaundry spoke to said they expect “multiple” rounds of layoffs to follow until the staff size is “reduced to half”. “Management has not clearly told anyone if it will stop,” said one of them. “But they told me everyone needs to ‘decipher and decide’ for themselves if this is the place they want to be.”

However, as in August, a TIL spokesperson told Newslaundry this is the “final round” and no further layoffs will take place.