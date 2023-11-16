You can now delete your Threads account without impacting your Instagram: Details

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads recently announced that Threads users can now delete their profile without having to delete their Instagram accounts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that based on feedback from the community, Threads will also let users turn off automatic sharing of their posts to other apps, including Instagram and Facebook. “We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account,” Mosseri posted on Threads.
Social media platform Threads, was released in July this year, as an alternative to Twitter. Three months later, in October, Threads reached almost 100 million monthly users. However, the platform that is considered to be a direct challenge to Twitter had several issues. The first issue was that an instagram account was required to sign up to Threads. The second, and major issue, was that users were not able to delete Threads account without deleting their associated Instagram account. In addition, there was no search or direct messaging options.
Two updates
On Tuesday, Adam Mosseri posted on Threads saying that they were unrolling two new updates. “Two updates based on feedback from our Threads community. First: we’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account. To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings → Account → Delete or Deactivate Profile, then select delete. Second: We recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads in Settings → Privacy. Anything else we can improve? Keep the feedback coming.”
Mosseri also said that the company is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival. "We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done," Mosseri added.
How to delete Threads profile
Step 1: Click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app, and go to your profile.
Step 2: Click on the menu located at the top right.
Step 3: Click on the Account button, and select ‘Deactivate or Delete profile’ option.
Step 4: Select Delete Threads profile to delete the account in Threads. If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.
(With IANS inputs)