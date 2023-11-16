You can now delete your Threads account without impacting your Instagram: Details

Mosseri also said that the company is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival. "We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done," Mosseri added.

How to delete Threads profile

Step 1: Click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app, and go to your profile.

Step 2: Click on the menu located at the top right.

Step 3: Click on the Account button, and select ‘Deactivate or Delete profile’ option.

Step 4: Select Delete Threads profile to delete the account in Threads. If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.

(With IANS inputs)