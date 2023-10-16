Yogi launches ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ campaign

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started a special cleanliness campaign in the name of ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ (Clean Festival, Healthy Festival), especially in and around temples and surrounding areas, in view of the festive season.

The Urban Development and Energy Department has conveyed the message of celebrating Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali festivals as ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ by giving the main mantra ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ for maintaining cleanliness in all municipal bodies of the state.

The department has issued instructions to all municipal officials and employees to ensure better cleanliness of the roads and streets, areas around religious places, monasteries, temples and Durga Puja pandals.

According to the government spokesman, all the municipal bodies have been directed by the Urban Development Department to get the street lights repaired so that the devotees do not face any problem in commuting during the festivals.

Additionally, the instructions include that there should be no hindrance in the supply of clean drinking water anywhere.

Proper disposal of offerings made by devotees and garbage should also be ensured. People should not litter offerings and garbage, and bins should be placed around places of worship.

In this, the cooperation of public representatives should also be taken. People should also be made aware of celebrating clean and healthy festivals. They should be told not to use plastic, and efforts should be made to impose a complete ban on its use.

The spokesman said that the chief minister has called for ensuring complete cleanliness on the streets, as well as of drains and sewers.

He asked officials to ensure cleanliness and medicines for controlling communicable diseases and mosquito-borne illnesses should be distributed to protect people from these diseases.



