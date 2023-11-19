Yogi Adityanath govt bans Halal products in UP with immediate effect

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Uttar Pradesh has banned products with a Halal tag in the state. Production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with the Halal certification has been forbidden with immediate effect, said the state government in a statement late on the evening of Saturday, November 18. Products manufactured for export, however, will not be subject to the restrictions.

"Strict legal measures will be implemented against any individual or firm engaged in the production, storage, distribution, buying and selling of Halal-certified medicines, medical devices and cosmetics within Uttar Pradesh," an official order of the Yogi Adityanath government said.

Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items and is not tenable under Section 89 of the Food Law Food Safety and Standards Act, the order said.

