X withholds account of Hindutva Watch following legal demand from Indian govt

Social media platform X has withheld the account of the independent research initiative Hindutva Watch in India “in response to a legal demand” from the Union government. The action was taken in the evening of Tuesday, January 16. The organisation’s founder Raqib Hameed Naik said that they received a notification of the same from X three hours after the account was withheld.

The email from X read, “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a legal removal demand from the Government of India regarding your X account, @HindutvaWatchIn, that claims the following content violates India's Information Technology Act, 2000.”