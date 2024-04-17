X removes ‘Bond Chor: Narendra Modi’ post by AAP on ECI’s order

In its post on March 18, the Aam Aadmi Party had posted a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title ‘Bond Chor’, referring to the Electoral Bonds case. The caption read, “Bond Chor: Narendra Modi’. In his post on March 22, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary had posted a video byte of his with the media, where he could be heard saying that former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was such a leader that “he did not even leave his daughter for selling tickets.”

In its removed post, YSRCP took a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over a drug bust at Visakhapatnam, on March 16. A cargo ship from Brazil carrying 25 tonnes of pale yellow powder mixed with drugs had reached the port. “All these days we thought that TDP is a Telugu Dongala (thieves) party. But after the seizure of drugs consignment, we realise it is Telugu Drugs Party,” read the post.

The Election Commission also wanted the removal of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s post on the same issue. Calling Andhra Pradesh the drug capital of India, Naidu said, “Shocking, CBI seized a staggering 25,000 kg of drugs at Vizag Port, today. The non-cooperation of AP Police and port employees suggests complicity and point towards the potential involvement of the ruling party. The timing of such a huge consignment of drugs finding its way into AP is questionable. What would the ruling have done with the drugs in the upcoming elections? This confirms my fear that Andhra Pradesh has turned into the drug capital of India over the last five years and the future of our youth is at serious risk. It is time that the people responsible for this menace are caught and punished.”