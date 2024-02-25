Writer Nitasha Kaul not allowed to enter Bengaluru, allegedly detained and deported to London

Writer, poet and activist Nitasha Kaul was allegedly detained by the Immigration authorities at the airport in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. Nitasha recounted her ordeal on social media and said that after detaining her in a holding cell for nearly 24 hours, she was deported to London. Nitasha, who is a professor from University of Westminster, and a Kashmiri pandit by birth, is known for her strident takes against the Sangh. She was invited by the Karnataka government to deliver a lecture at a conference on the topic ‘The Constitution and the Unity of India’. The conference was held on February 24 and 25. Nitasha said that she had a valid UK passport and an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card.

Upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport, she was detained by the Immigration authorities without giving reason, Nitasha alleged. Nitasha said that authorities unofficially suggested that she was being refused entry to India for her criticism against RSS, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The officials informally made references to my criticism of RSS, a far-right Hindu nationalist paramilitary from years ago. I have traveled to India numerous times since. I was invited by a state govt, but refused entry by the central govt,” she wrote.