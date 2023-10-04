World Cup 2023: Can Bazball power England to retain the ODI World Cup?

Over the last few years, Bazball has arguably been the singular phenomenon that has transformed Test and ODI cricket for England fans and players alike. And now, the biggest challenge that the defending Men’s ODI World Cup champions face in the 2023 edition is whether they can play by this new philosophy, made popular and incubated by them to defend their title. For fans and detractors alike, this is a mouth-watering contest in the making.

Coined after former New Zealand cricketer and current England coach Brendon McCullum, who is fondly known as “Baz”, Bazball encourages the English players – both the batters as well as the bowlers, to play an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket.

England’s form in ODIs has been patchy going into the 2023 World Cup. In the last one year, they lost to Australia and South Africa, won a close series against Bangladesh and thumped NZ at home. Their ODI form, however, is likely to be forgotten given that their attacking approach in Test cricket batting and scoring 400 or even 500 runs in a day.