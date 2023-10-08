World Cup 2023: Ashwin all set for grand homecoming at Chepauk

With captain Rohit Sharma hinting over India possibly fielding three spinners in Sunday’s game, it means Ashwin is likely to play in his home match. Kumar, who took five wickets on debut against Pakistan in 1961 Test in New Delhi, with his second and last Test appearance coming in the same year, feels Ashwin can turn out to be a useful pick for India at Chepauk.

“Both teams have little bit doubts on their middle-order, and so Ashwin will be very useful if the captain decides as they have bowled previously against Australian batters. Ashwin may turn the ball a little more and bowl his normal stuff to be of some use to the Indian team at Chepauk,” he added.

Six years ago, Ashwin was out of India's ODI scheme of things, as he and Ravindra Jadeja were unable to give India wickets in the middle-overs. While Jadeja returned to the ODI side via 2018 Asia Cup, it took Ashwin time till January 2022 to be back in ODI colours in South Africa.

After playing those three games, Ashwin was again out of ODI team till a left quadriceps injury to Axar Patel got him sensationally back into the team for the series against Australia last month. He warmed up for it by playing for Mylapore Recreational Club A in a 50-over match against Young Stars Cricket Club at SSN ground in the TNCA VAP Trophy.

In Indore, Ashwin rattled Australian batters with his spell of 3-41 in seven overs, where he showcased his full repertoire of carrom ball, arm-ball and even the reverse carrom ball. David Warner switched his stance to bat right-handed while facing Ashwin, a decision which initially invoked laughs that backfired as he fell to the off-spinner yet again in international cricket.