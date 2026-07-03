Women’s internet use nearly doubles, but access gaps remain

TL;DR Women’s internet use in India nearly doubled from 33.3% in NFHS-5 to 64.3% in NFHS-6, while mobile phone ownership rose from 54% to 63.6%. Rural women recorded significant gains, though urban women continue to lead on both indicators. Southern and northeastern states report the highest levels of connectivity, while Tripura, Odisha, and Assam lag. Notably, in several states, internet use and mobile ownership do not always move together, which may indicate that some women access the internet through shared devices without owning a personal phone.

Context

Whether it is applying for scholarships, receiving welfare benefits, making digital payments, or accessing online education, the internet has become an essential part of daily life. For women, digital access is increasingly linked to economic opportunities, financial inclusion, healthcare information, and participation in social and civic life.

However, digital empowerment goes beyond owning a smartphone. It also depends on whether women can independently access and use digital technologies.

Who Compiles This Data?

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is conducted under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, with the survey reports and datasets published by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS).

For this analysis:

Internet Use refers to women aged 15 to 49 years who have ever used the internet.

Mobile Ownership refers to women aged 15 to 49 years who have a mobile phone that they themselves use.

Key Insights

Women’s Digital Access Has Expanded Rapidly Over the Last Decade

The share of women owning a mobile phone increased from 45.9% in NFHS-4 to 63.6% in NFHS-6. Urban women continued to report higher ownership levels, rising from 61.8% to 77.6%, while rural ownership increased from 36.9% to 57.4%.

Internet usage has grown even more rapidly. The proportion of women who had ever used the internet increased from 33.3% in NFHS-5 to 64.3% in NFHS-6. Rural internet use more than doubled, increasing from 33.% to 63.3%. Urban internet use rose from 51.8% to 77.3%, while rural internet use more than doubled from 24.6% to 58.6%.

The substantial gains in rural areas suggest that digital technologies are becoming increasingly accessible beyond major urban centres. However, urban women still maintain a clear advantage in both internet use and mobile ownership.